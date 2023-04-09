Viewpoint Network The market in the first quarter of 2023 has indeed recovered a lot.

Recently, Greentown disclosed the sales data for the first three months. In the first quarter, the accumulated total contracted sales amounted to about 61.3 billion yuan (including entrusted construction), a year-on-year increase of 27.18%, and the total contracted sales area was about 2.6 million square meters.

Among them, Greentown Group’s self-invested projects obtained contracted sales of about 49.1 billion yuan, and the amount of equity attributable to Greentown Group was about 30.3 billion yuan.

It is worth noting that this is the highest amount of equity in Greentown recently.

In 2021 and 2022, Greentown’s equity sales in the first quarter will be 28 billion yuan (52%) and 19.2 billion yuan (51.2%) respectively. It can be found that the equity-to-sales ratio has increased from about 50% to 61.71%.

In the past, Greentown’s low equity has been criticized. Among the profits of 8.895 billion yuan in 2022, the profit attributable to shareholders of the company was 2.756 billion yuan, which was 4.469 billion yuan in the previous year, a year-on-year decrease of about 38.33%; the profit of non-controlling shareholders was 61.39 billion yuan. 100 million yuan, which was 3.218 billion yuan last year, an increase of about 90.78% year-on-year.

This is the “sequel” brought about by Greentown’s low equity many years ago.

Can low equity sales be changed?

In this regard, the company’s management has stated that the proportion of Greentown’s equity will increase significantly in 2022. With the increase in the proportion of equity, the problem of a relatively large proportion of minority shareholders’ profits and losses will be gradually resolved.

The announcement shows that in March 2023, the sales amount of Greentown Group’s self-invested projects is about 26.4 billion yuan, the sales area is about 800,000 square meters, and the average sales price is about 32,987 yuan per square meter.

“At present, the market as a whole has shown signs of recovery, but the heat and sustainability still need to be tested by the market, so we are cautiously optimistic about the market.” The management of Greentown China once introduced at the performance meeting that the market sales showed a recovery trend in February. Greentown Visits to key renewal monitoring projects in February increased by 1.5-2 times month-on-month, and the average daily new agreement increased by about 1.5 times month-on-month.

In March, the average daily visits to existing projects were adjusted slightly. Among them, the cities with relatively high growth rates in February (Jinan, Shijiazhuang, Hangzhou, etc.) gradually stabilized after the concentrated release of demand in February. At the same time, external competing products increased. Greentown survey The price of some projects has been raised, and its management believes that the overall visit volume is better than the fourth quarter of last year and January this year.

The market expects that Greentown’s higher supply volume in March is the basis for its higher sales. It is reported that Greentown China‘s overall launch volume in March was higher than that of the previous two months, for example, projects in Hangzhou and Shenzhen were newly opened or launched.

Reflected in sales, Greentown’s self-invested project sales in March increased by 75% year-on-year and 67% month-on-month.

In the first quarter, Greentown Group obtained a total contracted sales amount of about 49.1 billion yuan, and a contracted sales area of ​​about 1.7 million square meters; the equity attributable to Greentown Group was about 30.3 billion yuan.

Among them, the entrusted construction business accounts for a relatively large proportion. In March 2023, the entrusted construction management project sold by Greentown Group under the Greentown brand has achieved a contracted sales amount of approximately 5.6 billion yuan, and a contracted sales area of ​​approximately 440,000 square meters. In the first quarter, Greentown Group’s entrusted construction projects obtained a total contracted sales area of ​​about 900,000 square meters, and the contracted sales amount was about 12.2 billion yuan.

To sum up, as of the first three months, Greentown Group has acquired a total contracted sales area of ​​approximately 2.6 million square meters, with a total contracted sales amount of approximately 61.3 billion yuan, an increase of 27.18% over 2022.

Based on the preliminary estimate of stock and new additions, Greentown China expects that the sales scale in 2023 will be basically the same as that in 2022. The data shows that in 2023, Greentown China‘s full-caliber salable value will be 360.1 billion yuan, of which the self-invested part will have a salable value of 247.6 billion yuan, accounting for 80% in first- and second-tier cities, or about 199.3 billion yuan.

From the perspective of regional distribution, the proportion of the Yangtze River Delta continues to increase, reaching 55%, of which Hangzhou is 39.4 billion yuan, Shanghai is 14.6 billion yuan, and the Bohai Rim is close to 19%.

In terms of type distribution, the stock supply is 141.5 billion yuan, accounting for 57%, and the new supply is 106.1 billion yuan, accounting for 43%.

According to the analysis of the management, without considering the new acquisition of land in 2023, it is conservatively estimated that according to the market situation in 2022 and the actual completion rate (60%-65%), Greentown China‘s existing stock supply is expected to achieve 1500-1600 billion in sales.

“At present, there are many uncertainties in the land market. Even according to the value of new goods added last year and the conversion situation of the year, this year’s sales are guaranteed.” The management said.

In addition, the management also believes that most of the newly acquired projects this year will be guaranteed to be supplied within the year, and some projects that were ordered for production last year can be supplied if the market picks up significantly.

Guandian New Media learned that March, the end of the second quarter, and the third quarter will be the peak supply period for Greentown. According to Greentown’s official disclosure, in April, Greentown’s projects on sale included Tianjin Shuixi Yunlu, Hangzhou Shanlan Guiyuxuan, Quzhou Luming Future Community, Quzhou Lanyuan, Ningbo Chunlai Yunchao, Wuhan Guiyu Chaoyang, Fenghua Fenglu and Ming, Hangzhou Riverside Jinyuan, Xi’an Nanshan Yunlu, etc.

Investing in circle of friends and grabbing land

In March, Greentown successively “scrambled for land”, including bidding for a commercial and residential land in Xi’an at a price of 720 million yuan; RMB 100 million won a bid for a residential land in Dalian.

In the second batch of centralized land supply in Hangzhou on March 29, Greentown China won two plots at a price of 3.246 billion yuan and a reserve price of 538 million yuan.

It can be seen that Greentown is exploring opportunities in more cities besides its headquarters in Hangzhou. According to Guanguan New Media, in terms of land investment, Greentown will add 27 new projects in 2022, with a total construction area of ​​about 4.08 million square meters, an equity land payment of 40.8 billion yuan, and an average floor price of about 14,620 yuan per square meter. It is expected to be sold The value reached 103.7 billion yuan.

Among the newly added goods, the three cities of Hangzhou, Beijing and Shanghai accounted for 82% of the newly added goods, and another 10% of the newly added goods were located in other second-tier cities, and the third and fourth tiers accounted for 8%. Since the value of newly added goods is mostly concentrated in Beijing, Shanghai, and Hangzhou, the market believes that these investments can be quickly converted into sales for the year.

Regarding the investment layout in 2023, Guo Jiafeng, executive director and chief executive officer of Greentown China, once said: “Last year’s strategy will be difficult to implement this year. This year’s core cities and core plots are very competitive. Third- and fourth-tier cities can be compared with marginal plots. The bottom price is obtained, but the risk is relatively large.”

He said that Greentown will use differentiated investment strategies in the future. First of all, it still needs to make bottom-position investments in selected and repeatedly researched core cities, but this may not be enough, so it may be relatively Make some precise investments in a safe area, that is, the “one-for-one” style of play.

Perhaps, this year, in addition to winning land in the core areas, Greentown will acquire land in the fringe areas of first- and second-tier cities, as well as in third- and fourth-tier cities, in order to strive for more profits.

Therefore, Greentown is still expanding its “circle of friends”.

For example, on April 7 just past, Greentown China and Wuchan Zhongda held a signing ceremony for a strategic cooperation agreement. The two parties will carry out in-depth cooperation in the fields of health care services, supply chains and special capital platforms.

Also on April 7, Greentown Management, as an agency construction platform, was not far behind, and formally signed the “Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation Agreement” with Qinchengda Group and Shenzhen Qianhai Runhe Investment Management Co., Ltd.

