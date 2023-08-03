Solving Capital Market Issues: Boosting Investor Confidence Through Market-Oriented Reforms

Solving Problems with Market-Oriented Reforms to Actively Boost Investor Confidence

By Cheng Dan, Securities Times reporter

The recent meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee proposed “to activate the capital market and boost investor confidence”, highlighting the Party Central Committee’s emphasis on the capital market. In response, the China Securities Regulatory Commission has committed to implementing comprehensive policies to stimulate the vitality of the capital market. To explore strategies for boosting market vitality and investor confidence, this newspaper will launch the column “Stable Expectations, Strong Confidence, and Active Capital Market”.

One of the main tasks of the capital market is to activate the market and boost investor confidence. However, achieving sufficient vitality and stable confidence is a long-term process that requires mobilizing market players through reforms. Market stability, function stability, and policy stability are crucial for promoting stable expectations, improving investor returns, and enhancing the ability of the capital market to serve the real economy.

Zhao Xijun, co-dean of the China Capital Market Research Institute of Renmin University of China, believes that the capital market has a relatively standardized and complete operating system. With the implementation of the comprehensive registration system reform, the market’s institutional structure has become stable and mature. However, Zhao emphasizes the need to optimize the market environment and prioritize market stability. Consulting market opinions before introducing major policies, timely responding to market players, and implementing market-oriented reform measures to solve problems will lead to a better performing capital market in the future.

Market stability serves as the foundation for boosting investor confidence. Just as a person with a strong physique can better withstand climate changes, a market with a sound system will greatly improve its internal stability. To promote the stable and healthy development of the stock market, a series of policies and measures have been introduced this year. These measures include the successful implementation of the stock issuance registration system, the smooth transition of corporate bond responsibilities, and the reform of the independent director system of listed companies. These initiatives have effectively reduced risks in key areas and optimized the market ecology.

However, despite these improvements, the performance of the A-share secondary market this year has been unsatisfactory, with low trading volume and investor sentiment. To boost investor confidence, the market must first be stabilized. Protecting investors is crucial for the long-term development of the capital market. This can be achieved by actively guiding companies to focus on investor returns, strengthening shareholder return mechanisms, and improving mechanisms for promoting dividends. Investigating and dealing with high-profile cases in accordance with the law and implementing three-dimensional accountability will enhance market risk prevention and protect the legitimate rights and interests of good investors.

Creating an active market requires stabilizing expectations. This involves maintaining the normalization of initial public offerings (IPOs) and refinancing, balancing the primary and secondary markets, and improving the delisting mechanism. The implementation of the stock issuance registration system and the establishment of unimpeded delisting channels have consolidated the stability of these two basic policies. Regulators have emphasized the importance of survival of the fittest and learning from the old in the capital market, thereby stabilizing market expectations and injecting momentum for high-quality and sustainable development.

The Party Central Committee and the State Council have also expressed support for the development and growth of the private economy. Measures will be taken to encourage, support, and guide the development of the private economy through the capital market. This includes improving the supervision of platform enterprises and promoting their standardized and sustainable development. Future reform measures will further facilitate the bond financing market environment for private enterprises and contribute to the high-quality development of the real economy.

In conclusion, market-oriented reforms are vital for solving problems, boosting investor confidence, and stimulating the vitality of the capital market. By prioritizing market stability, function stability, and policy stability, effective measures can be implemented to improve investor returns, enhance the capital market’s ability to serve the real economy, and create a market environment that fosters stability and strong confidence among all market participants.

