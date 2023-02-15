Home Business Somalia: a forum in Mogadishu in May to bring Italian and Somali companies into contact
Business

Somalia: a forum in Mogadishu in May to bring Italian and Somali companies into contact

by admin

Agriculture, fishing, livestock, poultry farming, industry, the dairy industry and construction will be the central themes of the second Italy-Somalia Business and Trade Forum to be held in Mogadishu at the end of May. The official announcement was made on the occasion of a round table organized by Unido in the presence of the Somali Minister of Trade and Industry, Jibril Abdirashid Haji Abdi.

As part of a larger project supported by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (Aics), the Italian government and the Somali government, the Forum will take place over two days. The first day will serve to bring together Italian and Somali companies; the second day will be open to international companies.

Speaking to a small audience of companies, associations and institutional representatives – among others there were the director of Sub-Saharan Africa at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Giuseppe Mistretta, the Italian ambassador in Mogadishu Alberto Vecchi – the head of Unido in Mogadishu, Ygor Scarcia, he underlined how the ultimate goal is to support the Somali entrepreneurial fabric, which is particularly active and at the same time burdened by limitations that reflect the conditions of the country (insecurity, disconnection from financial instruments). Ambassador Vecchi in turn underlined that once the internal problems have been overcome, Somalia will be able to hinge on its geographical position, representing a valid alternative for the landlocked countries of the region. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus dedicated to Somalia: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/buongiorno-mogadiscio

See also  ܻ ٵ ȱϯŻ _ƱƵ_ ֤ ȯ

You may also like

The Salone del Mobile returns in April and...

Repaying 200,000 in advance will save 170,000 in...

Lufthansa, canceled or delayed flights: here’s what’s happening

FSI is the buyer of 7.2% of Anima:...

Resolution 53 dated 01/16/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

FSI buys 7.2% of Anima to stop the...

Meloni and Berlusconi, exchange of roles. The Fdi...

[Financial Business World]Can the 8 trillion “excess savings”...

Lufthansa, computer systems in haywire: canceled flights. “Take...

presidential and general elections in Nigeria

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy