Agriculture, fishing, livestock, poultry farming, industry, the dairy industry and construction will be the central themes of the second Italy-Somalia Business and Trade Forum to be held in Mogadishu at the end of May. The official announcement was made on the occasion of a round table organized by Unido in the presence of the Somali Minister of Trade and Industry, Jibril Abdirashid Haji Abdi.

As part of a larger project supported by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (Aics), the Italian government and the Somali government, the Forum will take place over two days. The first day will serve to bring together Italian and Somali companies; the second day will be open to international companies.

Speaking to a small audience of companies, associations and institutional representatives – among others there were the director of Sub-Saharan Africa at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Giuseppe Mistretta, the Italian ambassador in Mogadishu Alberto Vecchi – the head of Unido in Mogadishu, Ygor Scarcia, he underlined how the ultimate goal is to support the Somali entrepreneurial fabric, which is particularly active and at the same time burdened by limitations that reflect the conditions of the country (insecurity, disconnection from financial instruments). Ambassador Vecchi in turn underlined that once the internal problems have been overcome, Somalia will be able to hinge on its geographical position, representing a valid alternative for the landlocked countries of the region. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus dedicated to Somalia: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/buongiorno-mogadiscio