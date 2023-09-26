Home » Somalia: an economic conference at the Luiss University of Rome in October
Business

Somalia: an economic conference at the Luiss University of Rome in October

by admin

The Somalia Economic Conference – Italy Edition will be held on 17 October at the Luiss University of Rome. Approved by the Federal Government of Somalia and the Government of Italy, this event is organized by the Ministry of Trade and Industry of Somalia and Unido (UN agency for industrial development) in collaboration with esteemed partners as part of the Sector Development Program productive (PSDP), financed by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation.

Building on the success of the first Somalia Economic Conference held in Mogadishu in May, in conjunction with the 2nd Italy-Somalia Business and Trade Forum, this Italian edition testifies to the growing interest in Italian-Somali markets and international business collaborations. Stakeholders will explore ways to strengthen Somalia’s regional corridors infrastructure program, improving transportation and trade infrastructure to promote economic integration, create trade opportunities and attract foreign investment.

The objectives are to promote cooperation between businesses, attract investments, develop strategies for sustainable economic growth in Somalia, facilitate transfers of technology, capital and know-how, focus on sectors such as agro-industry, finance and banking, fishing, livestock farming (poultry/ dairy products), construction/infrastructure and renewable energy. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© All rights reserved

Read our focus on the perspectives derived from Somalia’s rebirth:

See also  Economy: Every second employee in the east earns less than 3,000 euros gross

You may also like

China’s “Combination Boxing”: Multinational Companies Increase Investment in...

Filing deadlines for tax years 2022 & 2023

Napolitano, state funeral in a secular form. Politics...

BYD Launches New Song Pro DM-i Champion Edition...

Private leasing or financing? Which method is more...

Lottery Player from New York Wins $1,000 a...

MPS, release by June: the Treasury sets the...

Health costs – Switzerland has far too many...

Ukraine Enhances Military Arsenal with Scorpion Mortars and...

Super Returns or Huge Scam?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy