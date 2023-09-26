Somalia: an economic conference at the Luiss University of Rome in October

The Somalia Economic Conference – Italy Edition will be held on 17 October at the Luiss University of Rome. Approved by the Federal Government of Somalia and the Government of Italy, this event is organized by the Ministry of Trade and Industry of Somalia and Unido (UN agency for industrial development) in collaboration with esteemed partners as part of the Sector Development Program productive (PSDP), financed by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation.

Building on the success of the first Somalia Economic Conference held in Mogadishu in May, in conjunction with the 2nd Italy-Somalia Business and Trade Forum, this Italian edition testifies to the growing interest in Italian-Somali markets and international business collaborations. Stakeholders will explore ways to strengthen Somalia’s regional corridors infrastructure program, improving transportation and trade infrastructure to promote economic integration, create trade opportunities and attract foreign investment.

The objectives are to promote cooperation between businesses, attract investments, develop strategies for sustainable economic growth in Somalia, facilitate transfers of technology, capital and know-how, focus on sectors such as agro-industry, finance and banking, fishing, livestock farming (poultry/ dairy products), construction/infrastructure and renewable energy. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

