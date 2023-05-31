Somalia: Forum Unido, Italian company will export Landini tractors

Landini, a leading Italian company in the tractor manufacturing sector, and Moumin Group, a Somali holding company, have signed an agreement for the marketing of Landini tractors in Somalia. This is one of the first results of the Italy-Somalia Business and Trade Forum underway since yesterday in Mogadishu.

Landini is an industrial group that owns the Landini and MacCormick brands. Piedmontese property, production in Emilia Romagna, manufactures machines from 40 to 300 hp. 25% of its turnover is in Africa where its tractors are recognized as reliable, easy to maintain and long-lasting machines.

“We have been working in Africa for years – observes Emanuele Zorbi, Landini export area – but for us Somalia is a new adventure in which we believe. We have signed an agreement with Moumin Group, a Somali company that operates in various sectors. They are serious and reliable entrepreneurs. We believe in them. They will handle the import of tractors to Somalia for us”.

The agreement was signed yesterday. A sign of a new collaboration on the Italy-Somalia section. [dal nostro inviato a Mogadiscio]

