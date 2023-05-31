Home » Somalia: Forum Unido, Premier Barre wants Italy as the first investor
Business

Somalia: Forum Unido, Premier Barre wants Italy as the first investor

by admin

This conference is a unique opportunity to revive the historic relationship between Somalia and Italy. This meeting is a consequence of the meeting the Somali president had with the Italian authorities during his recent visit to Rome. This is what Hamza Abdi Barre, the Somali prime minister, said when he spoke at the Italy-Somalia Business and Trade Forum which kicked off yesterday in Mogadishu and continues today.

“Italy – said the premier – has supported Somali agriculture in the past and, in doing so, has made it possible to guarantee greater food security for our country. Italy must continue on this path to ensure stability and development. Rome must work to help the development of our economy”.

According to the premier, there are many sectors of collaboration: agriculture, fishing, industry. According to the prime minister, it is a question of helping Somalia to structure its economy and support it on international markets.

“As a government – ​​he said – we hope that Italy will become the main investor in our country. We are working to ensure stability and security by fighting al-Shabaab. This conference can and must be a starting point for strengthening ties between our countries. You have to invest with us to secure our economic prospects.” [dal nostro inviato a Mogadiscio]

