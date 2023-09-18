Somalia: Italy always alongside Mogadishu to re-establish peace and stable institutions

The launch event of the Towards Peace and Stability In Somalia (TPSS) Fund was held in Mogadishu in the presence of the Prime Minister of Somalia. This was reported by the Nairobi Office of the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (Aics), specifying that the fund, launched by the federal government of Somalia and the Italian Cooperation, aims to respond to the most urgent needs of the country , including stability, peace and building democratic institutions.

According to the information disclosed, the Fund envisages the implementation of two types of interventions, carried out under the guidance of the Somali federal government. The first series of interventions will be aimed at emergency and rapid response initiatives in the areas liberated from Al-Shabaab. The second, however, will concern medium-long term development interventions, with particular attention to resilience, economic empowerment and the process of institutional strengthening in the country.

The activities will therefore include both urgent and immediate interventions for the rehabilitation of infrastructures for the provision of basic services, support for education and training and support for local governments especially to promote social cohesion and reconciliation within the liberated territories, and development projects in the sectors of the environment and agriculture, health and industry.

To ensure transparent and effective management of the Fund, a governance mechanism has been established which includes: a high-level steering committee, made up of representatives of the Office of the Prime Minister of Somalia and the Italian Ambassador to Somalia, a technical committee of direction – which will have the role of identifying and presenting to the steering committee the project proposals in the various areas of intervention envisaged, in which the director of the regional headquarters of Aics Nairobi sits.

The financing will initially be secured with the resources of the Italian Cooperation, with an initial contribution of 3,820,000 euros. The commitment of the Somali government and the Italian partner is to attract further funding, involving the main international donors, to broaden the scope of the initiative and guarantee continuous support to the Somali people.

“The TPSS confirms Italy’s commitment once again – declared the Italian ambassador to Mogadishu, Alberto Vecchi -. We will work alongside government counterparts to ensure a better and sustainable future for the Somali population.” [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

