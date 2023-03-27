Home Business Somalia: today Assafrica and Unido Italia present the May Business Forum in Rome
Business

Somalia: today Assafrica and Unido Italia present the May Business Forum in Rome

by admin

Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo, in collaboration with Unido Itpo Italy, organizes a presentation meeting of the Italy-Somalia Business and Trade Forum (Mogadishu, 30-31 May), on the occasion of the visit to Italy of Abdullahi Mohamed Warfa, Senior Advisor of the ministry of Commerce and Industry of Somalia.

The meeting will be held in hybrid format on 27 March in Rome at 2.00 pm at the Unido ITPO Italy headquarters (Via Paola 41). On the same occasion, a business forum will be presented in Jordan scheduled for 22 and 23 May. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our issue especially dedicated to Somalia: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/buongiorno-mogadiscio

See also  Comprehensive news: Promote the high-quality development of China-Africa cooperation and build a community with a shared future for China and Africa in a new era-People from many countries in Africa positively comment on the white paper "China-Africa Cooperation in the New Era"_中国_国_中 Africa

You may also like

Superbonus, the credit transfer platform: what it is...

“If the strike lasts longer, it will be...

Resolution 32 of 03/13/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

Cheap e-cars 2023: The cheapest leasing deals

Alitalia, for Brussels the 400 million loan is...

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change calls for drastic...

Belgin Kaplan: At 21, she took over the...

Polls show confidence in the EU at lows:...

First Citizens Buys Big Segment of Failed Silicon...

Creditors approve recovery plan for Galeria

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy