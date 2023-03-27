Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo, in collaboration with Unido Itpo Italy, organizes a presentation meeting of the Italy-Somalia Business and Trade Forum (Mogadishu, 30-31 May), on the occasion of the visit to Italy of Abdullahi Mohamed Warfa, Senior Advisor of the ministry of Commerce and Industry of Somalia.

The meeting will be held in hybrid format on 27 March in Rome at 2.00 pm at the Unido ITPO Italy headquarters (Via Paola 41). On the same occasion, a business forum will be presented in Jordan scheduled for 22 and 23 May. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our issue especially dedicated to Somalia: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/buongiorno-mogadiscio