“Technical training is one of the most important elements in the process of rebuilding Somalia because it is what can allow for the reform of the cadres who most serve the country at the moment”. This was underlined to InfoAfrica by Mohamed Ahmed Jimale, delegate of the rector of the Somali National University for cooperation with Italy.

According to Jimale, in these days in Rome, the war has caused on the one hand a continuous exodus of that part of the more educated population and on the other hand the great demographic increase has “produced” a number of young people who have always lived in a context of violence in the impossibility of studying.

“Today 80% of the Somali population is under 35 and lacks adequate training. For this reason I think that cooperation with Italy can bring greater added value if focused on technical training or on the creation of skills necessary to restart the economy and currently absent”. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

