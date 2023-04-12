Home Business Some Fed officials are cautious about raising interest rates, the market is concerned about the March inflation data丨On the market
China Business News 2023-04-12

Li You, an analyst at Ping An Hedging Strategy of Ping An Bank, pointed out that some officials of the Federal Reserve expressed their cautious attitude towards raising interest rates, and the market is concerned about the March inflation data. The IMF expects the UK economy to shrink better than expected, and the UK interest rate hike is nearing completion. Kazuo Ueda is in no rush to exit the loose policy. Social financial data exceeded expectations, and the RMB fluctuated within a narrow range waiting for a breakthrough.

