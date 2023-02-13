Source: Industrial Securities Futures Author: Industrial Securities Futures

Research report text

Methanol：Spot quotation, Jiangsu 2775 (-20), Guangdong 2670 (-20), Lunan 2600 (-20), Inner Mongolia 2230 (0), CFR China main port 293 (-3).

From a fundamental point of view, in the mainland, the overall domestic operating rate is not high, and there is a slight improvement. The restart of some major coal head devices has been postponed, and the gas head is being restarted one after another. Last week, Zhuo Chuang’s national methanol operating rate was 68.29% (+0.12%) , The operating rate in Northwest China was 77.99% (+0.14%). Follow-up attention will be paid to the announcement of the traditional coal head spring inspection plan from March to May.

In terms of ports, last week Zhuo Chuang’s total port inventory was 784,800 tons (-45,200 tons). It is estimated that the arrival of China‘s imported cargo from February 10 to February 26 will be 509,600 tons.

In terms of external markets, the current start-up is still low, and Iran’s FPC continues to shut down due to natural gas supply; Iran’s sabalan 1.65 million tons/year methanol plant is currently shut down, and there is an expectation of restart. It is expected that imports in February and March are expected to be low.

In terms of demand, although the MTO of purchased methanol has resumed, Xingxing has restarted in early January, but Sailbon Shenghong, Chengzhi Phase 1, and Luxi Chemical are still pending; and Ningbo Funde still has 10 days in early February Maintenance plan, dragging down methanol demand.

In general, the restart progress of Iran’s methanol plant is slower than seasonality, and China‘s imports from February to March are expected to remain low; the supply in the mainland is gradually picking up, and attention is paid to the follow-up spring inspection; the start of downstream MTO has not seen further improvement, and the overall fundamentals are intertwined. ; The recent decline in domestic coal prices has dragged down coal chemical products, and the macro benefits are gradually digested. It is expected that the overall shock of methanol will be weak, and attention will be paid to changes in macro sentiment.

Urea:Spot quotation, Shandong 2755 (0), Anhui 2805 (0), Hebei 2695 (0), Henan 2731 (-5).

Recently, the domestic urea market has been running weakly, and the trading atmosphere is weak. The installation load of manufacturers has increased recently, and the overall supply is relatively abundant; the downstream demand is relatively cautious, and the follow-up is mainly based on demand, and the willingness of merchants to reserve has weakened, and the overall bearish atmosphere is relatively strong. It is expected that the domestic urea market will continue to be weak in a narrow range in the near future, with flexible supply and demand transactions. Pay attention to the subsequent resumption of production of urea plants and follow-up of follow-up rigid demand.

1. Methanol spot market situation

The mainstream intentional price of methanol in Inner Mongolia is 2210-2250 yuan/ton, which is the same as the average price of the previous trading day. Production enterprises mainly ship goods, downstream purchases mainly on demand, and prices are sorted out and operated.

South Shandong area: The quotations of production enterprises are stable, but the futures affect the mood, and today’s negotiations are very limited. In early trading, three manufacturers offered 2620 yuan/ton, but there was little negotiation on this price, and a small number of zero orders did not conform to the mainstream; today, there is no willingness to buy in the downstream, and some small households have a maximum price of 2600 yuan/ton. Comprehensively communicated with 3 selling samples and 1 buying sample, the Lunan market was evaluated at 2,600 yuan/ton, and the evaluation sample was the intended price.

The methanol market in Taicang fell weakly, the price was 2670-2685 yuan/ton, the futures went down and the holders lowered the price to discharge the goods, and the price weakly pulled back. In the morning, those who have goods intend to sell at 2670-2680 yuan/ton, buyers intend to purchase at 2650 yuan/ton, and the transaction price is 2670-2680 yuan/ton; the market fluctuates within a narrow range in the afternoon. The seller’s intended spot sales price is 2680-2685 yuan/ton, the buyer’s intended purchase price is 2660 yuan/ton, and the transaction price is 2670-2685 yuan/ton. Although there are bids of 2650-2660 yuan/ton, there is no news of firm transactions, so the above prices are not included in the final price evaluation. Based on a comprehensive evaluation of buying, selling and transaction prices during this time period, the mainstream spot price of methanol in Taicang is 2670-2685 yuan/ton, and the transaction price is the basis for evaluation.

2. Urea spot market situation

On February 10, quotations in the domestic urea market fell, and the trading atmosphere was sluggish. Enterprises received orders in advance, and new orders were followed up flexibly. The industrial start-up load has increased significantly, and the actual pace of procurement has slowed down slightly.

Specific areas: Shandong Linyi market 2760-2780 yuan / ton, most industries make up orders on demand; Heze market 2760-2770 yuan / ton, merchants follow up on bargain hunting. The price in Shijiazhuang, Hebei is 2,700-2,710 yuan/ton. The industrial start-up load in the province is low, and the trading atmosphere is sluggish. The mainstream price of Henan urea market is 2720-2805 yuan/ton, and the follow-up of downstream compound fertilizer orders tends to be short-term. Shanxi’s large particle truck transportation is 2,750-2810 yuan/ton, and the mainstream of small and medium particle truck transportation is 2630-2750 yuan/ton, and the transaction center of gravity has moved down.

At present, the domestic urea market continues to run weakly, and some rigid demands start slightly slower. The resumption of work of the gas head device is obvious, and the spot supply is relatively abundant. It is expected that the domestic urea market will drop slightly in the near future, and pay attention to the follow-up dynamics of the follow-up industrial and agricultural rigid demand orders.

