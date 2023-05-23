Home » Some more apartments built in 2022
Business

Some more apartments built in 2022

by admin
Some more apartments built in 2022

In construction years up to the 1970s, there are still uninsulated roof trusses, which significantly increase the energy costs for a building. In the 1970s and 1980s there were more and more insulated roofs, but often mineral wool was still being used, the fibers of which can enter the lungs and are therefore harmful to the respiratory tract. A completely new roof with insulation quickly costs a tidy five-digit amount. If there is no insulation, buyers are now also obliged to retrofit insulation. For a single-family house, the builder has to reckon with expenses in the five-digit range. The flat roofs, which were modern at times, still suffered from poor execution up to the end of the 1970s, so that sooner or later water penetrated. They should be checked carefully before you buy them, as water damage to the roof can quickly lead to consequential damage.

See also  Euro: ECB hawkish on rates contributes to weekly rally. Dollar Discounts Turnaround Treasuries Rates

You may also like

New book on the history of the Tengelmann...

Emilia, hypothesis Bonaccini commissioner. “A Hoax for the...

Flight in a private jet simulator: That’s why...

Btp Valore, 0.5% premium and semi-annual coupons. How...

Telespazio and DTA Puglia together for the development...

Tesla Cybertruck: How it could change the automotive...

Piazza Affari under parity with Europe

Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 23rd. Spotlight still on...

Bill Gates: Jeffrey Epstein is said to have...

Japan, May PMI manufacturing increases to 50.8 points

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy