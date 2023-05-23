Some more apartments built in 2022

In construction years up to the 1970s, there are still uninsulated roof trusses, which significantly increase the energy costs for a building. In the 1970s and 1980s there were more and more insulated roofs, but often mineral wool was still being used, the fibers of which can enter the lungs and are therefore harmful to the respiratory tract. A completely new roof with insulation quickly costs a tidy five-digit amount. If there is no insulation, buyers are now also obliged to retrofit insulation. For a single-family house, the builder has to reckon with expenses in the five-digit range. The flat roofs, which were modern at times, still suffered from poor execution up to the end of the 1970s, so that sooner or later water penetrated. They should be checked carefully before you buy them, as water damage to the roof can quickly lead to consequential damage.