Some people get off the car early, and some take advantage of the situation to enter the AI ​​sector and ride the “roller coaster”. Funds make small calculations

Recently, the artificial intelligence (AI) sector has experienced a “roller coaster” market. After the recent surge, the Wind Artificial Intelligence Index was adjusted, falling 5.29% on June 26. Under the ups and downs of the market, the funds that originally focused on the AI ​​​​sector moved frequently. Some got out of the car ahead of time, and some took advantage of the situation to enter the game.

Looking forward to the subsequent trend of the sector, funders believe that the recent decline in the overall AI sector is mostly based on event shocks, and the overall market has a higher probability of not peaking. It is recommended to continue to allocate in line with the focus of industrial policies and the driving direction of domestic mid-to-long-term economic development structural changes.

Increased volatility in the AI ​​sector

Recently, the “roller coaster” market in the AI ​​​​sector has reproduced, and many investors are frightened. Wind data shows that from June 9th to June 20th, the Wind Artificial Intelligence Index went out of a strong market, with a cumulative increase of 15.11% within 8 trading days. Among them, on June 9, 13, 16, 19, and 20, the index all rose by more than 2%; on June 13, the index rose by 4.49%.

The lively market did not last long, and the artificial intelligence sector has since pulled back. According to Wind data, the Wind Artificial Intelligence Index fell by 4.59% on June 21; on June 26, the index fell by 5.29%.

The “roller coaster” market caused the net value of many AI stocks with heavy holdings to fluctuate accordingly. Wind data shows that from June 9th to June 20th, equity funds with the highest yields in the market mostly benefited from the drive of the AI ​​sector. For example, the rate of return in the A/C range of Nord New Life exceeds 30%; in addition, the rate of return in the range of Guorong Rongsheng Yanxuan A/C, Soochow New Trend Value Line, and Dacheng Technology Innovation A/C also exceeds 25% %.

According to the first quarterly report, the top ten heavyweight stocks of Nord New Life at the end of the first quarter are all AI sector stocks, including Haiguang Information, Kingsoft Office, Jingjiawei, HKUST Xunfei, Tuoersi, Hang Seng Electronics, Flush, Caixun , iSoftStone, and Cambrian have driven the fund to become the champion of the rate of return of active equity funds so far in the first half of the year. According to data from Wind, as of June 21, the yields of shares A and C of the fund were both nearly 80%.

Frequent fund adjustments

With the gradual differentiation of the AI ​​market, funds focusing on this sector have made frequent new moves.

Combined with the single-day performance, the positions of Nord New Life have changed. According to Wind data, Wind AI Index rose 2.34% on June 20, and the top ten heavily held stocks at the end of the first quarter of Nord New Life all closed in red. Among them, Jinshan Office, HKUST Xunfei, Hang Seng Electronics, Caixun and Cambrian rose sharply, rising 6.82%, 6.88%, 10%, 8.82%, and 11.67% respectively on the day. In this case, the net value of the fund retreated 0.53% on the day. Industry insiders speculate that the fund may have quietly adjusted positions.

Some people get out of the car early, and some people take advantage of the situation to enter the game. For example, Golden Eagle Smart Life, at the end of the first quarter, the fund’s top ten heavyweight stocks included 8 liquor stocks and 2 beer stocks, namely Kweichow Moutai and Tsingtao Brewery, etc. The top ten heavyweight stocks accounted for nearly 80%.

According to Wind data, among the Shenwan secondary industry indexes on June 21, the Baijiu II (Shenwan) Index fell by 1.05%, but the net value of the fund retreated by 7.92%, ranking second on the decline list of active equity funds that day. If you look at the previous rate of return, from June 9th to June 20th, the fund’s rate of return reached 15.74%. During the same period, the Baijiu II (Shenwan) Index only rose by 3.79%. There are indications that the fund may have been transferred to the AI ​​sector.

The market may not peak

Although the AI ​​sector has continued to decline, funders believe that the market for the AI ​​sector may not have peaked yet.

People from Huaxia Fund believe that the recent adjustments in the AI ​​​​sector are mainly due to factors such as the reduction of holdings by major shareholders of leading stocks and performance that is not as good as expected. From the perspective of the sector as a whole, the adjustment is more due to the impact of events. At the same time, subdivisions such as media and communications have experienced relatively large short-term increases, but there is no short-term falsification of fundamentals or the end of the industrial cycle in the general direction. On the whole, it is recommended to continue to allocate in line with the focus of industrial policies and the driving direction of domestic mid-to-long-term economic development structural changes, especially pay attention to the direction that has come out of the theme hype and has industrial trends.

Looking around the world, there is also an artificial intelligence boom in the US stock market. Many people have warned about the rise in technology stocks. According to data from EPFRGlobal quoted by the media, in the five trading days ending June 21, the net outflow of the U.S. technology sector exceeded US$2 billion, the largest in 10 weeks. Hartnett, a strategist at Bank of America, said that the recent bull market in US stocks driven by the wave of artificial intelligence has a lot in common with the eve of the US stock correction in 2008.

