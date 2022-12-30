Home Business Some traditional Chinese pharmaceutical stocks rose, Wanchun Pharmaceutical rose more than 12% | US stocks_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Some traditional Chinese pharmaceutical stocks rose, Wanchun Pharmaceutical rose more than 12% | US stocks_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Some traditional Chinese pharmaceutical stocks rose, Wanchun Pharmaceutical rose more than 12% | US stocks_Sina Finance_Sina.com

On December 30 (Friday), some Chinese pharmaceutical stocks rose. As of press time, Wanchun Pharmaceutical (BYSI.US) rose by more than 12%, and Tianyan Pharmaceutical (ADAG.US) rose by more than 4%.Jiuzhou Pharmacy(CJJD.US) rose more than 2%. On the news, on December 30, the State Food and Drug Administration approved the listing of 12 new coronavirus infection symptomatic drugs including ibuprofen suspension through the fast-track review channel. The approved varieties are all commonly used symptomatic drugs recommended in the “Guidelines for Home Treatment of Patients Infected with New Coronavirus” issued by the National Health Commission.

