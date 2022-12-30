Install the Sina Finance client to receive the most comprehensive market information at the first time→【Download Address】

On December 30 (Friday), some Chinese pharmaceutical stocks rose. As of press time, Wanchun Pharmaceutical (BYSI.US) rose by more than 12%, and Tianyan Pharmaceutical (ADAG.US) rose by more than 4%.Jiuzhou Pharmacy(CJJD.US) rose more than 2%. On the news, on December 30, the State Food and Drug Administration approved the listing of 12 new coronavirus infection symptomatic drugs including ibuprofen suspension through the fast-track review channel. The approved varieties are all commonly used symptomatic drugs recommended in the “Guidelines for Home Treatment of Patients Infected with New Coronavirus” issued by the National Health Commission.

