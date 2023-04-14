Home Business Somec: trades division wins new orders worth over €21 million
Somec: trades division wins new orders worth over €21 million

Somec: trades division wins new orders worth over €21 million

Somec, specialized in the engineering, production and implementation of complex turnkey projects in civil and naval engineering, has obtained a series of orders in the naval sector for a total of 21.1 million euros.

The agreements concern the subsidiary TSI, specialized in made-to-measure interiors for cruise ships and superyachts and part of the “Professions: design and creation of customized interiors” division, and consist of a total of 6 contracts (2 of which as an option) signed with the shipyard French naval ship Chantiers de L’Atlantique and with the shipowners Silversea and Crystal Cruises.

Oscar Marchetto, President of Somec, underlined: “These latest orders confirm the renewed dynamism of a sector, that of cruise ships, in which luxury, exclusivity, style and beauty will increasingly prevail. The companies that are part of the Somec group, and in particular those of the Trades division, demonstrate once again that they are ready to support and often anticipate market trends”.

