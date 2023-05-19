Home » Someone is always screaming down the chimney
Business

Someone is always screaming down the chimney

by admin
Someone is always screaming down the chimney

The new limit values ​​primarily affect stoves that were installed before 2010. But anyone who has driven across the country in late summer will hear a noise there: the screeching of saws because the “people out there in the country” you always want to “take with you” are making wood for the winter. Which are probably the same people who don’t quite go through with everything that’s planned and forbidden in Berlin. They only heard one thing: everything is on pump! However, they also feel that something doesn’t quite fit in the front and back.

With us, climate protection sometimes bears the traits of a mass panic. Now let’s dive into a device. This is the solution by 2030! In principle, this is not wrong, heat pumps are the heat source of the future in the most important studies and scenarios. Retrofitting will also be technically possible in a large proportion of the houses. In millions of homes, however, there is currently uncertainty.

See also  Official preheating of iQOO Z6: equipped with 64 million pixel OIS triple camera + X-axis linear motor

You may also like

India, the center of the hi tech world....

Real estate: When the heating ruins the price

Opinions and Advice, Which to Choose?

Adidas wants to sell Kanye West products and...

ECB: “Growth will continue in 2023”. Record drop...

German Dax soars to new all-time highs

That’s what the TikTok ban in Montana is...

Electricity, consumption down by 4.3% in Italy in...

Three things all investors should learn from the...

Personal data from the EU to the US,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy