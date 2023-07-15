Something for the watch list: America’s mounting debt mountain

I want to preface this piq with a warning: government debt is a tricky business because it doesn’t follow the same logic as household debt. ‘Cause you and I can’t just print money. But governments do. That is why it is also controversial to what extent government debt is actually a problem. The intuition, particularly widespread in Germany, that debt is always a problem is misleading.

With this introduction, I would like to give you a small text from the Atlantic today. Annie Lowrey takes a look at the US national debt. If there were problems with them, it would be a much bigger problem for all countries in the world than – let’s say – the debt of Greece. The US currently owes $32 trillion (that’s $32 trillion). This is not a problem insofar as the USA also provides the world reserve currency with the dollar and the whole world is therefore very happy to lend money to the US government. 20-year US government bonds are considered the safest investment in the world.

But, as Lowrey shows, the situation in the USA is slowly changing: the population there is getting older, which means that spending on care and health insurance is increasing. At the same time, the cost of that debt (the interest expense) is rising, taking away investment capital for the things that have historically helped the US grow.

However, the same warnings were given after the 2008 financial crisis and nothing happened then. Hence my headline: This is a problem for the watch list. You should keep an eye on it, but don’t bet panicked on the crash of the USA.

Ultimately, the pace of productivity growth, trajectories of income inequality, foreign demand for dollars, and volatility in the global bond market will determine whether America’s debt becomes unsustainable.