As the top sports brand in China, Li Ning has had an accident recently, and it has become more and more serious.

In a new product launch of Li Ning in September 2022, a certain series of clothing caused some netizens to question, “dark green military style design, hanging cloth elements on both sides of the hat, plus accessories for backpacks or cameras” are considered to be. “The overall design feels too much in Japan”, many comments said, “Is this still China‘s Li Ning?”, “We regard Li Ning as a domestic product, and Li Ning regards us as the chief officer.”

In response, Li Ning did not officially respond, but the social media screenshots of the two executives of Li Ning leaked out, suggesting that there is no problem with the design itself, it comes from traditional elements, and consumers lack understanding of this. This speech triggered more rebounds, and Li Ning’s stock price fell sharply. On October 17, it fell by more than 13% during the session, until the company level apologized on the 19th.

This late apology can be said to be expensive. In three trading days, the market value has evaporated by tens of billions of yuan. What do you think of this event? Whose responsibility is it? Is Li Ning really a big injustice?

Emotion-led communication

Why are netizens reacting so strongly? Some professionals think that this is a temporary overreaction by netizens. In fact, this is a misreading of the public opinion climate.

Freezing three feet is not a day’s cold. The reactions of netizens are themselves a reflection of the accumulation of collective emotions over the years. Many commentators from traditional media say that these performances are irrational, which is not wrong. However, in today’s popular events in public opinion, news ethics have been subverted. Right or wrong is often not the first element, and emotions are the first element of communication.

In most cultures, it is politically correct to suppress emotions and promote rationality, which gives the illusion that reason should and can control emotions. Whether the so-called golden mean in ancient China or the rationality in ancient Greek philosophy, this is actually the case. embodiment of ideas. But no matter from reality or the latest research, emotion itself is one of animal nature, and people are also animals in the final analysis, and they cannot escape the influence of emotions.

To understand this in depth, it may be necessary to go back to the structure of the human brain. The ancient Greek philosopher Plato once had a classic model where the soul was imagined as a chariot with a rider riding two winged horses. The two horses, one black and one white, have different temperaments. The black horse is cunning in its heart, and flogging has little effect on it. It represents the primitive desire of human beings, while the white horse represents the noble character, integrity and honor, and only needs words. can be guided.

The key is the rider, who tries to achieve his goals and even achieve harmony by riding the two horses. “A capable rider will control the black horse with the cooperation of the white horse, so as to train the two horses to keep moving forward. march.”

This trinity division method of rider, black horse, and white horse influenced the later human spirit, from religion to science. Knowing that today, there are still many textbooks that divide the brain into three levels: First, the deepest or most primitive level is the crawling brain, which is the oldest structure of the human brain and is considered to control the most basic survival instincts, such as hunger, Hunting, sex, etc.; secondly, the middle layer belongs to the limbic brain, also known as the “emotional” brain, which controls emotions such as fear, anger, sadness, disgust, happiness, and surprise; finally, the outermost and most complex layer of the brain is the neocortex, It represents the rationality of human beings, and represents the ability of abstract thinking, language, and calculation.

While emphasizing the status of instinctive emotions, this model highlights the status of rationality. And this model is also being subverted day by day. Newer research shows that emotions are not only related to the emotional brain, and human rationality cannot always replace emotions to make choices.

In a similar case, in the Li Ning new product incident, when some people feel unhappy with the new product, it is likely that not only the emotional brain reacts with disgust, but even the crawling brain may react because of feeling insecure; The human rational brain, at this time, is more for the emotional brain and the crawling brain. It first judges that there is not much risk or cost to complain about this, and secondly, it may be busy digging for clues for its own dislikes. Evidence, such as Li Ning’s Among the executives, isn’t there a Japanese-Chinese?

It can be said that when human emotions play a leading role, the human brain is actually mobilized and directed by this emotion. This is also the functional reason why many netizens are keen to express their stance on various news times and are happy to be keyboard judges.

What should companies do

In an era when emotions occupy the main field of public opinion, what the company can do is more to adapt and guide.

On the individual level, economics often emphasizes the concept of the managerial person, which is the belief that people make rational decisions. But in reality, emotions, especially emotions, often dominate people’s irrational judgments and actions.

Moreover, even if the individual is rational, it is often irrational at the group level. This is especially evident in public opinion. The voices supported the most in the opinion square are often not the most rational voices, but the ones that can mobilize people the most. Instinct and Emotional Voices. Many virus spread cases are based on this reason. Many online opinion leaders are also good at discovering the value of traffic from such incidents. When companies encounter similar public relations crises, it is often because they meet collective irrationality.

At this time, from the company level, it doesn’t make much sense to tangle between right and wrong. Similar to public events, either respond immediately, but the focus should also be on soothing emotions. Second, either choose not to respond at all. After all, time has finally passed, and although the emotions are temporarily strong, it is difficult to burn the brain all the time.

As far as Li Ning’s case is concerned, what happened in September had enough time to deal with the cooling, but it was delayed until mid-October, brewing into a hot search, and intensifying the contradiction. As for the screenshots of the executives, it is full of condescending and didactic meanings, which can be said to add fuel to the fire for netizens – the customer is God, and those who try to educate God will not look good in the end.

The interesting thing about this incident is that Li Ning should not be unfamiliar with such emotions. After all, this was once a key help for Li Ning’s transformation.

As we all know, the Li Ning brand comes from the Chinese gymnastics Olympic champion Li Ning. With the Asian Games in 1990, Li Ning became a local sports representative, and the stock price was as low as 2 yuan. Li Ning’s revival is directly related to the use of young people’s emotions.

In February 2018, New York Fashion Week “China Day” (China Day), the Li Ning catwalk series directly printed the four Chinese characters “China Lining” on the clothes, detonating major social media and becoming a hot spot for the national trend. Li Ning established a new brand of “China Lining”. The stock price, turnover and profit margin have risen sharply since then, and the marketing expenses behind this have also risen sharply. He is very skilled in public opinion, such as the bowl of “Xinjiang Cotton” and other events. Full body. In the first half of 2022, Li Ning’s revenue increased by 21.7% to 12.409 billion yuan, and its gross profit increased by 8.8% to about 6.201 billion yuan compared with 5.699 billion yuan in the same period in 2021. It is remarkable that advertising and marketing costs reached 981 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 981 million yuan. An increase of 31.38%, revenue accounted for 7.9%, but R&D expenses were 249 million yuan, accounting for only 1.9% of revenue.

Philosopher Kant said that aesthetics has no utilitarian purpose, in other words, aesthetics is a very personal thing. At the company level, the most important thing is that the customer pays the bill. In the past, some people thought that “China Li Ning” was very powerful. Today, some people think that the new design is unpleasant. This is actually a cycle. The success of the past is also one of the reasons for the failure today. A common mistake of self-proclaimed successful companies is thinking that they understand consumers well, and even hoping to domesticate and even educate them.

Investment guru Munger loves a farmer’s proverb, “I just want to know where I’m going to die, so I’ll never go there.” This sentence may be a reminder, in a sense, in popular sentiment. Sooner or later, surfing will face backlash, which is almost the same as the principle that the Internet celebrity personality often collapses, because emotions, preferences, ideas, and social trends will inevitably change in a few years. A person or enterprise with a real long-term vision, in the face of such changes, Risks and opportunities should always be seen as one, and short-sighted speculation should be abandoned.This article only represents the author’s own point of view. The author has recently published new books “Money King” and “Xu Jin’s Economics Thinking Lesson”, which can be found in the public account “Economics” (econhomo)