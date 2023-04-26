Home » Son, from Covid to Sudan. He at the head of the mission: “It wasn’t easy”
Son, from Covid to Sudan. He at the head of the mission: "It wasn't easy"

Son, from Covid to Sudan. He at the head of the mission: "It wasn't easy"

Figliuolo and the “Sudan mission”. The background on the difficulties

The mission to save the Italians in Sudan has been completed successfully, but it has not been easy at all. To reveal it is the head of missiona well-known name – the general Francesco Paolo Figliuolo. The former extraordinary commissioner for the emergency Covid tells some unpublished details about saving those 83 people. “There was tension – explains Figliuolo to Corriere – when the convoy with our compatriots, led by Ambassador Michele Tommasi, was in movement towards the airport. We there we followed from the Covi operations room, but I was in a cold sweatwithout showing it, to each deviation dal path planned to avoid intersections that have become dangerous in the meantime. The leitmotif of the whole operation, however, was serenity. I was sure of my men and women on the ground, I was sure of a studied plan after minimal details. Was tried several times“.

The big one voltage then makes way for relief. “Now – continues Figliuolo to the Corriere – that everyone (those who requested it, ed) are come backI think of my wife, my family and these families that yes they are reunited. Every now and then the serious words of the Pope about the “piecemeal third world war” come to mind: in Ukrainein Africain Syriain Yemen. For this – she says – we need to get busy. Welcoming our compatriots a Ciampino, on the eve of the anniversary of the Liberation, takes on an even more important value. Freedom today is continually becoming a conquest to be protected and solidarity must inescapably be the basis of our actions”.

