Song PLUS DM-iBehind the hot sale is the wholeCompact SUV Marketredefinition.

At present, a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation is booming, and the technology integration of automobiles and energy, transportation, information and communication is accelerating-the new four modernizations are becoming the development trend and trend of the automobile industry. While automobile products, transportation and energy consumption structure are undergoing profound changes, it provides unprecedented development opportunities for the new energy automobile industry.

It is against this background that China‘s new energy vehicle market is booming.

Data show that from 2017 to 2021,The market penetration rate of new energy vehicles in China has increased significantly from 2.7% to 13.4%. After reaching the inflection point of growth in 2021, the growth rate will continue to rise, and this value will even exceed 20% in the first half of 2022.

In this context, as the self-owned market share continued to exceed 50% of the “red line” last year, the willingness of self-owned brands to use new energy to overtake corners for many years has finally ushered in a new milestone. From pure electric to plug-in hybrid, these subdivided fields representing new energy technology, while the independent camp continues to expand, also ushered in the leader who has surfaced–BYD。





This car company, which has been working on plug-in hybrid and pure electric new energy technologies for a long time, will usher in rapid progress in 2022.

In this year, BYD’s cumulative sales reached 1.8685 million vehicles, an increase of 152.5% over last year, far surpassing Tesla’s 1.3139 million vehicles, and won the global new energy vehicle champion in one fell swoop. Among them, among its models on sale, the sales volume of hybrid models was 946,000, a year-on-year increase of 250.3%; the sales volume of pure electric models was 911,000 units, an increase of 184.6% year-on-year.

In this year when everyone is talking about plug-in hybrid and pure electric vehicles, BYD’s plug-in hybrid and pure electric models ushered in a breakthrough year in a relatively balanced surge, making a resounding business card for the brand. As one of BYD’s representative models, the performance of the hybrid model Song PLUS DM-i is the epitome of BYD’s annual performance.

Song PLUS DM-i: From “Breakout Warfare” to “Positional Warfare”

On March 25, 2021, Song PLUS DM-i was successfully launched.

From the avant-garde design with a wide body and low profile to the comfortable space far exceeding the same level; from the strong power of Xiaoyun plug-in hybrid to the ultra-long battery life of 1,200 kilometers; from the super quiet car experience to the smooth experience of the EHS electric hybrid system… …

As the firstSUV models with DM-i super hybrid technologySong PLUS DM-i relies on the five core advantages of “fast, economical, quiet, smooth, and green”, while completely overturning the perception of traditional hybrid models, while opening up a new blue ocean in the SUV market.





In the days that followed, relying on its own product advantages, Song PLUS DM-i broke through and advanced all the way. In 2021, it handed in an excellent report card of nearly 80,000 vehicles. winner.

When the entire market is still amazed by the arrival of this whirlwind, the Song PLUS DM-i entering 2022 not only maintains its original advantages, but also achieves further breakthroughs. From 10,000 vehicles in October 2021 , rising to 20,000 in March 2022, 30,000 in July, close to 40,000 in September, more than 56,000 in November, and the sales volume in December is the first in the entire auto market… Now, it has “killed “Crazy” Song PLUS DM-i, the sales volume in two months has surpassed the whole year of last year.

PLUS DM-i, whose monthly sales have repeatedly hit new highs and exceeded 50,000 units in a single month, has also topped the PHEV sales list for many consecutive months.The cumulative sales volume of Song PLUS DM-i has exceeded 400,000.And this number is still rising rapidly. According to the latest data list released by Dianchedi, Song PLUS DM-i won the double champion of the annual SUV and PHEV market with 388,000 units.





Such achievements also make Song PLUS DM-i not only the single model with the highest sales volume in the Yadi system, but also theIt will become the fastest plug-in hybrid SUV in China and even in the world to achieve this goal.

Therefore, if Song PLUS DM-i, which entered the market to participate in the competition in 2021, successfully won a “breakout battle” with the momentum of a dark horse, then the continuous improvement and breakthrough in 2022 will be its “positional battle” to consolidate the industry foundation. “.

While sales are rising, its word of mouth has also been widely recognized.

We all know that the Tesla Model Y, which was born before, achieved a sales report card of 326,000 new cars in just one year. However, with the sudden emergence of BYD Song PLUS DM-i, from sales volume to user reputation, in the SUV market in 2022, BYD Song PLUS DM-i will surpass Tesla Model Y and become the most popular model among consumers.





It can be said that Song PLUS DM-i is continuously improving user perception through excellent sales and solid word-of-mouth, and expanding BYD’s brand influence while refreshing its own sense of existence.

We all know that due to various factors such as the epidemic, chip shortages, and soaring raw material prices, major joint venture car companies and new forces will all decline to varying degrees in 2022 and face unprecedented pressure. The relevant head car platform released the 2022 CRRC market inventory report, indicating that new car sales in 2022 will drop by more than 10% year-on-year.

But BYD was able to rise against the trend. Among them, there are many contributions from models such as “Song PLUS DM-i”.

complete victory for the autonomous camp

Compact SUVs have always been a must for automakers. From self-owned to joint ventures, many heavyweight models have been launched in this market. It can even be said that the compact SUV market is one of the most competitive and representative market segments in China.

In the past, the compact SUV market was dominated by Japanese joint venture brands.pictureHonda CR-V, Toyota RAV4 and Nissan X-TrailThe three pillars have monopolized this market for a long time, making it difficult for other car companies to penetrate.

With the continuous improvement of the technical strength of independent brands, more and more models have sprung up, trying to erode the market share of joint venture brands in compact SUVs. Thus, there are BYD Song family, Haval H6, Geely Boyue and Changan CS75, which represent the strong impact of independent brands in the fuel age on the joint venture compact SUV market.





Times have changed, and the banner of new energy is flying all over the sky that day, and the opportunity for self-owned brands to overtake on curves has come since then. Especially in 2022, relying on the performance of the new energy field, the independent camp will break through the shackles in one fell swoop, and the market share will continue to reach the “red line” of 50%.

And when the wind of new energy swept across, the highly competitive compact SUV market in the fuel age ushered in a reshuffle again. At the current stage, Song PLUS DM-i will have the opportunity to redefine the 150,000-200,000-yuan compact SUV market.

For BYD, the arrival of Song PLUS DM-i will hand over BYD’s brand-new business card to the entire market, and also raise the popularity of DM-i hybrid as never before; for the independent camp, the appearance of Song PLUS DM-i will make The day when independent SUVs break through the siege of joint ventures has arrived ahead of schedule.

At the same time, new energy has turned the competition in the auto market into a competition between fuel and new energy. Specifically, 2022 will be a hybrid year. In this year, the rise of hybrids made the independent camp look promising, and made the overall performance of the joint venture camp bleak.





From the data point of view, the outbreak of the hybrid market is mainly due to the explosion of sales of BYD PHEV (plug-in hybrid) products. The total sales of PHEVs of other car companies will not change significantly between 2018 and 2021, while BYD has a clear first-mover advantage and supply chain advantages in the PHEV market with DM-i, which has stabilized its advantages.

The sales explosion also reveals the results of the brand’s upside-at present,The average bicycle price of BYD has surpassed the most popular joint venture brand Volkswagen. In the middle of 2022, BYD will be about 10,000 yuan higher than Volkswagen with an average bicycle price of nearly 156,000. Among them, the performance of Song PLUS DM-i will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the increase in the average price of BYD bicycles.

What you need to know is that Song PLUS DM-i, which cuts into the blank area of ​​the hybrid SUV market, although its pricing overlaps substantially with joint venture vehicles of the same level, it has gained market recognition through balanced performance, which is the fundamental reason for its strong sales.





The strong terminal price of Song PLUS DM-i has also opened up the core market of joint venture brands for Chinese brand models, allowing more self-owned brand models to flood in and become mainstream models to compete with joint venture models.

In the future, with the maturity of the market and the evolution of technology, the competition in the new energy track will become more intense, and the competition will be accompanied by an increasingly obvious Matthew effect. At that time, the independent camp that exchanged technology for the market will transfer from the market to technology equal rights, and complete the catch-up and overtake of the joint venture camp, allowing the market to witness the transformation of the independent camp from a follower to a leader.

Of course, the participants who set foot on the new track in the independent camp can only use technological innovation, brand effect, scale and user-oriented mentality to better involve in the future of new energy, overcome obstacles under heavy pressure, and overcome difficulties. Unraveling the cocoon in the middle, embracing the light above the twists and turns. And Song PLUS DM-i undoubtedly made a good start.

