The Munich startup collected a mid-double-digit million amount from fans to pre-finance its electric car. But it may not have been allowed at all.

Almost two months after abandoning its solar car project, the Munich startup Sono Motors is still confronted with negative headlines. Like the business magazine Capital reported, the company is now threatened with new trouble because of previous financing methods. “I wouldn’t be surprised if criminal courts dealt with the case from a wide variety of perspectives,” Capital quotes lawyer Andreas Walter from the Frankfurt law firm Schalast as saying.

In order to pre-finance the series production of the e-vehicle, Sono Motors had called for so-called “community funding” several times. In a narrower sense, this was swarm financing. So fans of the company could make a down payment on the car in several tranches, which Capital says 21,000 private individuals did. In total, they advanced 44 million euros. The measures were due to the fact that the startup kept running out of money for development. Negotiations with major investors failed. This resulted in a financing gap of around 100 million euros. These should close fans.

Didn’t Sono Motors explain the risks?

According to Capital, the problem is that crowdfunding of this magnitude is subject to a prospectus in Germany. Customers should therefore have been informed in detail about the risks in advance. However, Sono Motors is said not to have done this, at least not sufficiently. “I entered my IBAN on the website and ticked three boxes, the terms and conditions then came by mail,” Capital quotes a previous customer as saying. He did not receive a risk explanation at the conclusion.

For the company, which is now only dedicated to selling its solar technology to industrial partners, this could have legal repercussions. Because the “community funding” violates the German Banking Act, as the business magazine continues to write, citing several lawyers. Accordingly, it was a matter of banking transactions requiring a permit. However, approval from the financial supervisory authority Bafin was required for this.

At the request of Capital, Sono Motors defended the procedure. “It was always about getting affordable solar electric mobility on the road together with the community, and so we didn’t want to offer an investment option or a return project with Sion reservations,” said a company spokesman. We plan to repay all deposits. But that could take a while. Of the 44 million euros, only 1.7 million euros have flowed back.

