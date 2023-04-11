Nit’s not normal. That should be the first thought of many when they see the new Era 300 speaker from Sonos. Because the device seems somehow constricted in the middle, which the manufacturer compares to an hourglass. In any case, the design takes some getting used to. But it follows a function: Only in this way did Sonos succeed in installing two woofers and four tweeters in the housing in such a way that they radiate to the right, left, front and top.

Sonos wants to accomplish a small feat with this: the listener should feel like they are in the middle of the music. An effect that is familiar from the surround sound in the cinema. For music, that would be a real upgrade from traditional stereo where there’s only left and right. But can this be achieved with just one speaker box?

yes it can But it’s not that simple. Sonos has long since conquered a place in the hi-fi world. The speakers from the Californian manufacturer are available in different sizes up to a complete surround system with soundbar and subwoofer. Above all, users like to send their music to different speakers distributed in the house or apartment and play it everywhere at the same time. This is easy with a smartphone app and in the age of streaming almost a matter of course.

But playing surround music requires some preparation. Basically, the Sonos speakers accept songs from a variety of streaming providers. Of course, this also applies to the Era 300. But the impression of being right in the middle only exists with music in Dolby Atmos, which is also called 3D music. And here the Sonos speaker only gets along with the streaming services from Amazon Music Unlimited and Apple Music, which offer some of their music in Dolby Atmos.

This makes things a bit confusing for users. Especially since you can’t use the apps from Amazon and Apple for playback, because then only normal stereo comes through the speaker. Rather, you have to select the music through the Sonos app and launch from there. Sonos cites technical reasons for this. It’s not particularly user-friendly.

But once you have taken this hurdle, you really can’t get enough of the Era 300. While the selection of music in Dolby Atmos is still limited, it is steadily increasing. The music has to be remixed for the 3D effect, which makes things a bit tedious for the producers.

But it’s worth it. We have the effect of the conscious listener, which has often been lost with streaming. It is true that people are listening to more music today than ever before. But often only as background noise.

3D music tempts you to listen to the music again, simply because it’s easier to separate instruments and voices that are now coming from different directions. The Era 300 performs well here, although it doesn’t come close to a multi-speaker surround sound setup.

But he manages to simulate multiple loudspeakers in the room by sending sounds to the walls and ceiling, from where they reflect. Apple also promises this effect with its new HomePod, but the Sonos Era 300 fans out a much larger stage in direct comparison – and is actually able to dissect the music.

Multiple speakers can be combined for an impressive home cinema atmosphere

The fact that this does not sound equally good for all songs in Dolby Atmos is due to the way older music is mixed. Purists prefer to listen to stereo here, believing the artists intended it that way.

The Era 300 reflects that too. But if you want to hear clear stereo, you should connect two Era 300 to a stereo pair. The result is then significantly better than with just one loudspeaker. The cheaper Era 100s, which do not play Dolby Atmos, but perform excellently as a stereo pair, are also sufficient for this.

Conclusion: The Sonos Era 300 has what it takes to make us conscious listeners again when it comes to music. Clear highs, powerful bass and music from multiple directions let it fill a large room with ease. Sonos has equipped its Era speakers with a new Trueplay, in which the speaker automatically adjusts its sound to the room with its reflective surfaces.

Previously, this was only possible using the microphones of an iPhone or iPad. Users had to pace the room while moving their Apple device up and down. Now it is also possible with the microphones integrated in the loudspeaker. Also, Sonos has built Bluetooth into its Era models. Guests can now stream music without connecting to WiFi and downloading the Sonos app.

Unfortunately, the in-house language assistant Sonos Voice Control still does not work in German. It is no longer possible to use the Google Assistant. To do this, users can activate Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa on the Era 300. The Sonos 300 costs 499 euros. It is difficult to forgive the fact that Sonos has neither an Ethernet nor an audio jack at this price. If you want to plug in a network cable or connect another audio source via cable, you have to buy an adapter for 25 euros that can be plugged into the USB-C port.

