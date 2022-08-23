MILANO – In the United Kingdom, a class action of 5 billion pounds (about six billion euros) has been opened against the Japanese giant of electronics and video games, Sony, for abuse of dominant position which turns into extra costs for users of his PlayStation.

The complaint was filed on August 19 at the Competition Appeal Court by Alex Neill, CEO of the consumer protection site Resolve, on behalf of nearly 9 million Sony-Playstation customers in the UK, according to a statement reported by the website dedicated to these. cause, “playstationyouoweu.co.uk”.

According to the lawsuit, the console is being charged with violating competition laws and “stealing from people” by charging a 30% commission on every digital game or in-game purchase from the Playstation Store.

“Video games are now the largest form of entertainment in the UK, ahead of TV, video, music … All of which cost millions to people who cannot afford to spend, especially when we are in the midst of a cost crisis. life “commented Alex Neill in the statement.

As the Financial Times reconstructs, the lawsuit shows that anyone who purchased digital games or additional content on their console or via the PlayStation Store from August 2016 could be entitled to compensation of 67 and 562 pounds per person, interest excluded, to arrive precisely at maximum amount of the case. This is just the latest initiative at the Competition Appeal Tribunal, which is experiencing a wave of the kind of class action that is typically American: BT, Apple and Qualcomm the big companies involved.