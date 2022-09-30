Home Business Sony APS-C film camera FX30 is on the shelves, starting from 14,000 yuan for a single body_Super_format_mm
Original title: Sony APS-C format movie machine FX30 is on the shelves, starting from 14,000 yuan for a single body

IT House reported on September 30 that the FX30 4K Super 35mm format movie camera released by Sony a few days ago is now available for pre-orders, starting at 14,000 yuan.

IT House learned that the FX30 is a compact 4K Super 35mm format movie camera that supports professional functions such as dual base ISO, Log shooting mode and importing custom LUTs, suitable for users who want to start professional movie creation.

Sony says the FX30 imaging system provides cinematic image quality to emerging creators.It uses a newly developed backside illuminated APS-C Exmor R CMOS image sensor (Super 35mm format) with approximately 20.1 million effective pixelsand has dual base ISO (800/2500) for excellent images with high sensitivity, low noise and 14+ stops of dynamic range.

The FX30 has a variety of video recording codec formats, supports 4K 60p shooting, records in 6K oversampling 4K Super 35 mm (16:9) format, and has both 4K 120p and HD 240p high frame rate recording performance. Both 16:9 modes support 10-bit 4:2:2 internal recording, and 4K 16-bit RAW5 external recording can also be performed by connecting an external recording device through the HDMI Type-A interface.

In terms of price,The Sony movie camera ILME-FX30 will be launched in early October 2022 with a suggested retail price of 16,000 yuan; the stand-alone ILME-FX30B without a handle has a suggested retail price of 14,000 yuanReturn to Sohu, see more

