Sony Japan shares soar 6% after announcing it will spin off financial services provider Investing.com

Sony Japan shares jump 6 percent as it announces spinoff of financial services unit



Investing.com – Sony Corporation (TYO:)(NYSE:) Japan shares surged 6.4% on Thursday (18th) after the company said it was considering spinning off its financial services business in the next two to three years Listed in Japan.

Sony said it would review a spin-off and listing of Sony Financial Group with the aim of promoting “sustainable growth” in the business. After the spin-off, Sony will own approximately 20% of Sony Financial Group and consider distributing the remaining shares to shareholders in the form of dividends.

Sony intends to focus on its core entertainment businesses such as film, music and video game production, as well as its image sensors. Sony is one of the world‘s largest video game makers and a major supplier of image sensors for mobile phones.

In 2022, Sony hit record revenue and topped profit forecasts, thanks to strong sales in its chip division and stronger-than-expected sales of its PlayStation 5 gaming console.

The PlayStation 5 has sold nearly 40 million units since its launch in 2020, far surpassing Microsoft’s (NASDAQ: ) Xbox line of consoles.

Sony’s game business is expected to become the group’s main source of revenue this year, and the company has also given high hopes for its second-generation PlayStation VR virtual reality gaming headset.

On the other hand, Sony’s image sensor division is at risk of recession, especially as demand for smartphones is weakening. A broad slowdown in demand for chips worldwide is also expected to dent margins in the business.

In addition, Sony Financial Group was established in 2004 to provide services such as insurance, banking and venture capital investment.

Compiler: Liu Chuan