Sony, profits at the top thanks to chips and record sales of PlayStation 5

Listen to the audio version of the article

Record annual operating revenue for Sony, which has boosted thanks to the (long-awaited) availability of PlayStation 5. Console sales have reached their annual financial record in the history of the Japanese company. Numbers released by the company say that in the quarter ended March, revenue was 3.06 trillion Japanese yen ($22.7 billion) compared to 2.92 trillion yen expected, up 35% every year. Operating profit, on the other hand, came in at 128.5 billion Japanese yen versus the 124.34 billion expected, down 7% year-on-year.

As mentioned, PlayStation 5 took care of flying the accounts. The console most awaited by fans of the Japanese house, it was announced at the end of 2020, but its distribution went slowly due to the difficulties with which it had to make accounts for the production of electronic devices. But now that production has caught up with demand, the console has broken all records, even surpassing PS4 sales in the same period.

Sony said it sold 19.1 million PlayStation 5 consoles in the financial year, exceeding its own forecast of 18 million. In the previous twelve months, units sold had been 11.5 million. The last two quarters have been record-breaking: 6.3 million PS5s were distributed from January 1st to March 31st 2023, for what was the second best quarter ever for the iconic Sony console. The second because the first was the previous one: from October to December 2022.

In 2022, the Japanese giant’s gaming division was one of its biggest profit drivers, bringing in an operating profit of 250 billion yen. And for the current year, Sony expects operating profit for its gaming business to be 270 billion yen.

The semiconductor sector also did well. Sony makes and sells image sensor chips that go into smartphones and other camera products. And this division saw profits climb 36% year over year to 212.2 billion yen in the just-ended fiscal year.