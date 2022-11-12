According to the latest overseas news, at the MediaTek Summit this morning,MediaTek officially released its first VR chip.

At the same time, the official also announced that the Sony PS VR2 will be equipped with this chip for the first time.The real machine was even shown on the spot.

At present, MediaTek has not announced the specific specifications of this chip, and it may be announced in the future, or it will not be announced until the Sony PS VR2 is launched.

It is reported that Sony PS VR2 will start pre-orders on November 15, and will be officially launched on February 22, 2023, priced at $549.99 (about 4,006 yuan).

It is worth noting that PlayStation China‘s official Weibo post said that it is working hard to bring PS VR2 to domestic players as soon as possible.

PS VR2 has a built-in perspective function, which allows players to view their surroundings while wearing the device without removing PS VR2.

Using the PS VR2’s embedded front-facing camera, players can switch between viewing their surroundings or content on PS VR2 by pressing a function button on the headset or using the Control Center tab.

In VR mode, players can watch VR game content in a 360-degree virtual environment,The content display specification is 4000×2040 HDR video format (2000*2040 per eye), and the frame rate is 90Hz/120Hz.

The content display specification in theater mode is 1920×1080 HDR movie format, and the frame rate is 24/60Hz and 120Hz.

In addition, PS VR2 can be connected to the PS5 host through a cable (Type-C).