by admin

Skyrocketing inflation also affects Sony which has decided to increase the recommended retail price of its PlayStation 5 video game console in several international markets.

The Japanese video game giant said the price increases are in effect immediately, except in Japan, where they will begin on September 15. Sony will not raise the price of the PS5 in the US.

“The global economic environment is a challenge that many of you around the world are undoubtedly experiencing,” Sony said in a post. “We are seeing high global inflation rates and unfavorable currency developments, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many sectors.” The company said that “on the basis of these difficult economic conditions” it has decided to raise the price of its flagship console.

The PS5 will increase in Europe by 50 euros (50 dollars) to 549.99 euros for the disc version and 449.99 euros for the digital version.

