Home Business Sony’s big adjustment: more than 90% of cameras bid farewell to Chinese manufacturing and domestic factories only make special products–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future
Business

Sony’s big adjustment: more than 90% of cameras bid farewell to Chinese manufacturing and domestic factories only make special products–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future

by admin
Sony’s big adjustment: more than 90% of cameras bid farewell to Chinese manufacturing and domestic factories only make special products–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future

According to media reports, Sony recently made major adjustments to the supply chain.

Specifically, in principle, the Chinese factory will only be responsible for the production of cameras for local sales in the future, and the cameras sold in Japan, the United States and Europe will be transferred to Thailand for production

Previously, Sony’s cameras were exported from China and Thailand to the world, and there was no such strict distinction between sales regions and production locations.

In other words, in the future, Sony’s “α” brand micro-single cameras, SLRs and other products manufactured by Chinese factories will become special products for the Chinese market.

According to reports, Sony’s move is aimed at protecting the supply chain.

Three-party data shows that in 2022, the global sales of Sony cameras will be 2.11 million units, and more than 90% of them will be sold in Japan, the United States, Europe and other places.

However, Sony emphasized that products such as TVs, game consoles and camera lenses produced in China will continue to be supplied to markets outside China.

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Wan Nan

See also  The total box office of the Lunar New Year in 2022 will exceed 300 million! "One Piece: The Red-haired Diva" leads "Avatar 2" and follows closely--fast technology--technology changes the future

You may also like

Kingsoft’s 35th Anniversary!The Beijing office area started construction...

The incredible story of the Hindenburg hedge fund...

Lin Keqing and Guo Yonghang attended the 2023...

Decisive week for the ECB and the Fed....

Spending review, decades of failed attempts: that’s why...

just!Sudden good news overseas- OFweek Communication Network

Central banks and quarterly: it will be a...

A small amount of downstream purchases are mainly...

“Ten Years of Grinding a Sword” A number...

Counterpoint: China’s smartphone shipments will drop by 15%...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy