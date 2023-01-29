According to media reports, Sony recently made major adjustments to the supply chain.

Specifically, in principle, the Chinese factory will only be responsible for the production of cameras for local sales in the future, and the cameras sold in Japan, the United States and Europe will be transferred to Thailand for production。

Previously, Sony’s cameras were exported from China and Thailand to the world, and there was no such strict distinction between sales regions and production locations.

In other words, in the future, Sony’s “α” brand micro-single cameras, SLRs and other products manufactured by Chinese factories will become special products for the Chinese market.

According to reports, Sony’s move is aimed at protecting the supply chain.

Three-party data shows that in 2022, the global sales of Sony cameras will be 2.11 million units, and more than 90% of them will be sold in Japan, the United States, Europe and other places.

However, Sony emphasized that products such as TVs, game consoles and camera lenses produced in China will continue to be supplied to markets outside China.