Sopra Steria, a French company operating in the field of consultancy, digital services and software development, continues to focus on Southern Italy. It has inaugurated offices, expanded and renovated, at the Ariano Irpino (AV) headquarters, within the Biogem Research Center, from where it offers strategic consultancy to primary players in the Italian and international economy in various fields: public, private, energy, telco, fashion & luxury, retail, industry and large-scale distribution.

Ariano Irpino represents excellence for the Group. In particular, at the Avellino headquarters, projects are carried out that focus on customer engagement solutions that go far beyond simple omnichannel experiences, but which follow the entire life cycle of the customer, reaching to cancel the distinction between physical and virtual space. Here Sopra Steria can count on 60 resources – mainly from the provinces of Avellino and Benevento – of which 31% women, with an overall average age of just over 30 years (31.5), and intends to continue to attract young talents, thus helping to bring economic, social and cultural value to the territory.

Wide use of smart working in Ariano Irpino

The Campania office in the Avellino area, (in addition to that of Naples – Pozzuoli, with 78 resources, average age 32.75 years), like the rest of the Group, can count on smart working, adopted and promoted by Sopra Steria with a year of anticipation of the pandemic, with the aim of allowing its collaborators to better reconcile private and working life, for the benefit of personal and family well-being.

“We bet on territories and skills”

“We are thrilled that the Ariano Irpino office continues to grow, in a context of innovation and research such as the one created by Biogem – said Stefania Pompili, CEO of Sopra Steria Italia -, Sopra Steria is betting on the territories that represent a precious pool of skills. and desire to do. Digital transformation needs young people as much as young people need digital transformation and we work every day to offer new job opportunities, stimulating career paths in a flexible and inclusive environment “.

The headquarters within Biogem

The environmental context also constitutes an incentive for innovation and exchange. The Biogem Research Center, with its rows of historic olive trees and attention to sustainability, represents an excellence of the territory as well as a consortium of knowledge, certified by the Ministry of Health for compliance with the principles of Good Laboratory Practice (GLP ). “Thanks to the creation of a mini wind farm and a photovoltaic system, Biogem has created an avant-garde, welcoming, but above all eco-sustainable structure, with the opportunity for prestigious collaborations, like this one, which began for years with Sopra Steria has grown over time, Biogem – without ever forgetting its main role as a bio-medical research center – has increasingly become a vehicle for the employment, economic and cultural revitalization of the territory. In addition to the possibility of new training and subsequent high-end employment, there is, in fact, a continuous relational exchange, also at an international level, a prerequisite for a secure general growth of the host community ”, commented Ortensio Zecchino, President of Biogem.