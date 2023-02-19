Here is the Agenda of Progressives and Democrats worldwide. Tycoon George Soros said it

“Ukraine”, ha “a narrow window of opportunity this spring, when it receives promised armaments, to launch a counterattack that would determine the fate of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine”. Translated: by this spring Russia must be defeated, the de facto game is played in this year. Thanks to a massive Ukrainian counterattack, guaranteed by Western arms supplies, the game can be closed.

Word of George Soros, the most discussed entrepreneur and financier of the last few decades who has been dictating for several yearsor interprets some would say, better than others the Agenda of Progressives and Democrats worldwide. On February 16, the tycoon spoke in Munich on the occasion of the conference on Global Security and outlined the guidelines to follow, what to expect in global scenarios between war in Ukraine, climate change, elections in the USA and revolutions in China. Alongside the situation of the so-called BRICS countries, Turkey, Brazil and India. It is no coincidence that progressive propaganda has long been moving in the same vein marked by the tycoon.

The war in Ukraine must be ended. “The countries of the former Soviet Union”, explains the tycoon famous for his financial speculations, “can’t wait to see the Russians defeated in Ukraine because they want to assert their independence. This means that a Ukrainian victory would result in the dissolution of the Russian empire. Russia would no longer pose a threat to Europe and the world. That would be a big change for the better. It would bring enormous relief to open societies and create enormous problems for closed ones.”

For this “Ukraine” has “a narrow window of opportunity by this spring, when it receives the promised armaments, to launch a counterattack that would determine the fate of the Russian invasion of Ukraine”. A rather worrying assessment that foreshadows heart-pounding war scenarios and a drama for us Europeans, seeclose to war unlike the United States. The winds of conflict are rising and the Progressive Agency is creating the useful ground for an acceleration and new military investments in Kiev

“On December 22,” Soros explains, “Ukrainian President Zelensky flew to Washington to discuss the situation with President Biden. They agreed that the only way to end the war is to win it.” A subtle strategy that not even Sun Tzu would predict. “But Biden,” continues the entrepreneur, “warned Zelensky that there were limits to what he is willing to do. A third world war must be avoided at all costs and preserve Europe’s support for Ukraine. The Biden administration is providing Ukraine with the abundant weapons, air defense, tanks and ammunition it needs to defeat a Russian assault and deter future ones. But the US Republicans are building a wall and not allowing the delivery of more arms.

