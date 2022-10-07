Jeffrey Soros, grandson of George Sorosis interested inEverton. Together with Simon Horsman, Jefferey Soros formed a called SPAC LAMF Global Venture Corp and they would be looking with interest at the Liverpool club put up for sale by the current owner, Farhad Moshiri.

According to some rumors reported by BloombergLAMF Global Venture and Soros would have had some direct contact with Maciek Kaminski, a US investor and with Moshiri himself. Kaminski, leading a consortium led by Peter Kenyonformer CEO of Manchester United he was born in Chelsea, had already shown interest in Everton last May. The deal was, however, wrecked. Kaminski, however, in recent months has continued to stay in touch with Moshiri, who in recent months has been trying to find funds to finance the new 500 million pound stadium. The new facility is currently under construction near Bramley-Moore Pier.

Everton is a historic English club, one of the few teams in never be relegated from the Premier League, one of the richest football leagues in the world. In recent years Farhad Moshiri, owner of the club since 2016, has invested a lot of resources in the team. One of the latest investments was aor state-of-the-art stadium worth of 500 million poundswhich is currently in the works.

Moshiri was forced to refinance the club last January, bringing his stake to 94% by capitalizing on previous club loans.

US investors want English football

There are many US investors who are looking to European football, especially the Premier. And that now they can also leverage on an exchange rate of the dollar against the pound that in the past week has reached an all-time high and in this 2022 has come to lose more than 20% against the USD. But not only that: to attract investors is also the strong earning potential, which can come from a competition of the caliber of the Premier.

At the beginning of 2022, the US billionaire Todd Boehly and the group Clearlake Capital took over Chelsea FC for £ 4.25 billion. The operation was one of the biggest sporting deals of all time.

Over the past 20 years, several prominent clubs such as Manchester United, Liverpool e Arsenal they were bought by US investors.

Similar speech also in our Serie A with the Milan spent last June at Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital Partners and theAtalanta which saw the Percassi family hand over the majority to a group of US investors led by Stephen Pagliuca, Managing Partner and Co-owner of the Boston Celtics. Roma and Fiorentina are also in the hands of US investors.