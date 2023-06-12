Home » Soros leaves his $25 billion empire to a 37-year-old. That’s who his heir is
Soros leaves his $25 billion empire to a 37-year-old. That’s who his heir is

Soros leaves his $25 billion empire to a 37-year-old. That’s who his heir is

George Soros and the change of hands: the 25 billion empire to his son. Photo Lapresse

Soros hands over to son Alex: “I’m more political than dad”

George Soros, at the ripe old age of 92, has decided to “retire”. The financier naturalized Hungarian American, with an estimated net worth of 25 billion dollars, he would be thinking about his succession and the chosen one would be one of the sons, the 37enne Alexander.

According to what the Wall Street Journal writes and reports it Repubblica, in fact, Soros would stand for give up control of his equity fund empire. Last December, the board of directors of the Soros Open Society Foundation elected the 37-year-old to the presidency. Alexander is also chairman of Soros’ political action committee. In addition he is the only family member on the investment committee that controls Soros Fund Management, the fund management company of the fund and of the family.

According to a spokesperson for the entrepreneur, most of the $25 billion will go to the next few years Open Society Foundation.

