Soros sells Tesla: Musk responds with barely concealed anti-Semitism

Dhe international super-investors disclose once a quarter which stocks they have bought and sold. This is part of the usual rules of the financial markets. On the other hand, it is not usual for the managers of the companies concerned to react publicly. As always, Tesla boss Elon Musk makes an exception.

When it became known that US stock exchange billionaire George Soros had sold all of Tesla from his portfolio, Musk promptly reported via Twitter and compared super investor Soros to one of the super villains from the Marvel Universe. “Soros reminds me of Magneto,” Musk tweeted.