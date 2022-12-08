Net issues of sovereign bonds, obviously including BTPs, per a value of almost 500 billion eurosduring 2023: this is what Barclays Bank analysts predict, who focus on the debts that euro area governments will have to issue to finance the support measures they are launching against the #dear energy #carobills, in a desperate attempt to lock down households and businesses, exhausted by the flame of inflation. “Europe Needs €500 Billion in Cash After Losing Top Bond Buyer“: is the title of the Bloomberg article.

That is to say: “Europe needs 500 billion euros of cash after losing the main buyer of bonds”.

Reference, of course, to the ECB which, for no less than eight years, it cheerfully printed money and bought the new bonds issued in the area with the well-known bazooka Quantitative easing.

The naked truth for Europe is that “governments will have to find new lenders”.

It applies to Italy, whose vulnerability is highlighted as usual, but it applies to all the countries of the euro area:

“With winter upon us, European governments are feverishly drafting aid programs to protect their citizens from the soaring energy costs triggered by theVladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. There are electricity price caps in France, petrol rebates in Italy and heating bill subsidies in Germany.” reads the Bloomberg article.

Ma “these measures cost a lot of money, helping to increase the financing needs of the area, well beyond historical levels, and for the fourth consecutive year”.

Meloni & Co government looking for new lenders

The result is that the governments of Rome (see Meloni government), of Paris, of Berlin, just to mention those of the main economies of the Eurozone, will have to proceed with the issuance of new debts to finance measures of this magnitude.

And not only Barclays but other economists, in general, told Bloomberg that they estimate that euro area governments will be forced to sell new debt in the bond market during 2023, up to €500 billion on a net basis.

The question is: who will buy these bonds?

The point, reads the Bloomberg article, is that those who invest in BTP & Co, burned by the same leap in inflation that the ECB is trying to ballast, are certainly not in the right mood to tolerate at this time such an amount of fiscal stimulusa “fiscal largesse”, as Bloomberg defines it”.

And recent history teaches.

Bloomberg cites the bad end that the British government of Liz Truss has met. A government that led the Economist to coin the expression “Britaly”presenting a now Italian United Kingdom: “A country of political instability, low growth, submissive to the bond markets”.

Sting also arriving for Germany and France. Bund outlook

Bond investors in short, they will ask for high premiums to buy sovereign bonds considered more risky (see BTP), but not only: “Not even the euro area powers like Germany and France they will be spared from the jump in financing costs, according to various strategists”.

BNP Paribas provides for example that German Bund rates they will jump nearly 1 percentage point by the end of the first quarter of 2023 to 2.75%.

Same outlook from Natwest and Goldman Sachs, as ‘engraved’ in the Bloomberg chart.

To understand the extent of the repricing, it is worth remembering that, at the end of 2021, 10-year German Bund rates were a -0,18%. Yesterday, the same finished the session at 1.79%.

BTP: the risk premium that will be requested by investors

As regards Italy, the economy which, among the main ones of the European Union, is the most vulnerable from a financial point of view, the stakes are much higher.

Citigroup analysts expect that, by early next year, “the risk premium that investors will ask for to buy BTPs instead of Bunds (the so-called BTP-Bund spread) will have to be almost 2.75 percentage points”, reads the Bloomberg article again, which however recalls that “this is a level that would ring alarm bells in Brussels, rekindling that nervous speculation, which had weakened in recent years, on Italy’s long-term ability to honor interest on its debt”.

“If we move in a context in which European governments issue more debt to address the energy crisis, and in addition to this it is launched (by the ECB) il quantitative tightening (QT), the cost of borrowing is set to rise massively – commented to Bloomberg Flavio Carpenzano, investment director of Capital Group, in London – The markets will begin to wonder about the sustainability of the debts of countries like Italy”.

Barclays: euro area bond issue up to a record 600 billion

Going back to Barclays forecasts, the UK bank forecasts precisely for 2023 an issuance of sovereign bonds by European governments of almost half a trillion“a record value”.

But according to British experts, the net amount could rise by a further 100 billion euros (for a total of 600 billion euros), in the event that the ECB also began to cut reinvestments of the repaid capital of government bonds at maturity which it continues to carry out, consequently triggering the so-called quantitative tightening.

LAWS QT, the ECB threat that besieges the BTPs is close. Above all, Germany and the Netherlands are undermining

In the case of Italy and its BTPs, according to estimates made by Citigroup, the net borrowing requirement should rise by as much as 48 billion euros, ie the highest amount in percentage terms compared to GDP after Portugal.

However, not everyone is pessimistic about theinvestor appetite towards the sovereign debts of the Eurozone.

“It is 100% true that we will see a profound transformation of supply but, at the same time, we could see a massive change in demand as well – pointed out Annalisa Piazza, an analyst in the fixed income research division of MFS Investment Management – Yields are attractive and, sooner or later, central banks around the world they will approach the end of the restrictive cycleof monetary policy.

At the same time, Giles Gale, head of European rates strategy at NatWest Markets, points out that, without ECB QE assistance, “more bonds in 2023 could look like even more without quantitative easing”.

For its part, Bloomberg has recently calculated that the launch of the QT by the European Central Bank implies that, faced with the new debt issues by the Meloni government, Italy in particular will have to find new buyers of BTPs, willing to take on Italian government bonds for a value of up to 70 billion euros. Not a little. And the ballast would inevitably end up weighing on Italian banks.