The Board of Directors of Anima Holding was held today, chaired by Patrizia Grieco, who took office after being appointed by the shareholders’ meeting of 21 March 2023.

The board of directors resolved to appoint Fabio Corsico as vice president of the company.

Today’s Board renewed the office of Chief Executive Officer to Alessandro Melzi d’Eril for the three-year period 2023-2025.

The existence of the requisites envisaged by current legislation was also verified today, with particular reference to directors who have declared that they qualify as independent.