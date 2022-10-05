Home Business Soul: government aims through Poste to increase participation (analysts)
Anima share rose by 3% on the stock market after Reuters reported the news that Italy is trying to increase its stake in the asset management holding through Poste Italiane (controlled by the state – CDP 35%, MEF 29.3%) , in order to defend the company from a potential foreign offer.

In detail, it seems that the Government wants Anima to remain Italian through an increase in the stake of Poste, and pushing towards a solution on the capital increase of Monte dei Paschi di Siena where Anima is negotiating an intervention in the capital increase against a strengthening the partnership. So comments Equita Sim that she remains constructive on the title. “We continue to believe that any involvement of Anima in the BMPS capital increase is closely linked to a strengthening of the partnership (which can result, for example, in an extension of the duration, in a strengthening of guarantees, etc.), and it would have the advantage of strengthening Anima’s positioning with a view to consolidating the banking sector ”.

