Aboubakar Soumahoro and his wife Liliane Murekatete

Soumahoro’s family members also objected to shopping in luxury stores

The Latina prosecutor’s office has closed the investigation and sent the guarantee notices. The newspaper reports it today, in relation to the case it involves the friend and wife of Aboubakar Soumahoro, member of the Democratic Party. According to the newspaper, the notices reached Liliene Murekatete, her brother Michel Rukundo, her mother Marie Therese Mukamitsindo and her other son Richard Mutangana. But not the deputy himself.

In the documents in the records, which Il Giornale writes it is in possession of, “it emerges that the funds destined for Karibu, and which should have been used for the management of migrants and for reception – battles that earned him the conquest of the deputy seat – were actually used to shop in the high luxury Roman store Salvatore Ferragamo, and more”.

According to what Il Giornale writes, the money “between loans, tenders, contributions obtained to give a new life to those who arrive in Italy with nothing but which in reality were used in ways that were anything but consistent with the guidelines of the cooperatives, including – precisely – to buy fashionable clothes in very expensive shops”.

