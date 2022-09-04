Home Business Source says Pixel 7 assembly will be moved to Vietnam, but foldable device is still done in China – Google
Citing the New York Times, insiders revealed that Google plans to move the assembly of the latest Pixel devices to Vietnam to complete. Google plans to move assembly of its Pixel phones from its Foxconn factory in southern China to Vietnam, where it will begin production of the Pixel 7. The report states that more than half of high-end Pixel devices will be mass-produced in Vietnam next year.

Google has a foldable device in the pipeline, likely to be released in 2023, with production likely to stay in China. That’s because newer screen and hinge technology requires its production to be closer to major suppliers in China, the people said.

A report early last month had rumored Google handing over production to Foxconn for a fourth-quarter launch, but that didn’t match the Times’ 2023 outlook. The Pixel foldable device, which may be called the “Pixel Notepad,” is rumored to be more expensive.

While Google hasn’t officially acknowledged its upcoming Pixel foldable device, reports and rumors suggest it’s been delayed a few times. The pandemic is an important factor in the disruption of domestic supply chains in China. Frequent lockdowns have also caused production delays and impacted sales at big tech companies.

