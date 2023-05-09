South Africa: MoU with Res4Africa for the promotion of renewables

With the aim of promoting sustainable development for resilient economies in South Africa, the Renewable Energy Solutions for Africa Foundation (Res4Africa) and the University of Pretoria have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen their cooperation and partnership in knowledge sharing, networking and cooperation on capacity-building initiatives, studies and dissemination of events of mutual interest. According to a release published by Res4Africa, the agreement focuses on sharing expertise, building capacity and coordinated efforts to support South Africa’s energy transition.

Through the memorandum of understanding, Res4Africa and the University of Pretoria intend to contribute to the political efforts implemented in the country to achieve long-term energy security and at the same time ensure compliance with the socio-economic development imperatives of a just energy transition, through the increase in private investments, the creation of new capacity from renewable sources and the implementation of other complementary strategies, in the face of the electricity load crisis that has been affecting the country for months. “Collaboration is essential to promote sustainable development and build resilient economies in South Africa and across the continent”, commented Roberto Vigotti, Secretary General of Res4Africa, adding that “the commitment of Res4Africa and the University of Pretoria to exchange knowledge and undertaking joint capacity building initiatives is a prime example of the power of partnership in promoting the transition to renewable energy sources”.

“The University of Pretoria is committed to promoting sustainable development in Africa and we believe this partnership with Res4Africa will allow us to contribute significantly to this goal. We look forward to working together to promote renewable energies and support the development of the African energy sector”, said Raji Naidoo, professor and director of research on intelligent grids at the University of Pretoria.

Res4Africa and the University of Pretoria will collaborate in the promotion of capacity building activities to improve the country’s human capital. In particular, the memorandum of understanding focuses on establishing a cooperation framework between the two sides, to jointly undertake training initiatives, studies, programs and projects, as well as to implement awareness-raising and advocacy activities to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy in South Africa. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

