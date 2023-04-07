Coal and waste are being highlighted as potentially viable sources of rare earth elements, critical raw materials for many globally implemented clean technologies, which could propel South Africa to the top of green energy producers. Information from a published study on the mineralogy and distribution of rare-earth elements in the high-ash coals of South Africa’s Waterberg seam could help with a new concept of coal seam logging that takes into account the elemental composition of the earths. characteristics of coal, rather than just the energetic characteristics of thermal coal related to its use in energy production.

This potentially far-reaching study was conducted by the Clean Coal Technology research group at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), Johannesburg as part of the South African Research Chairs initiative funded by the Department of Science and Innovation /National Research Foundation . The analysis revealed that the total rare earth content in coal scrap and Waterberg run-of-mine coal was greater than 225 parts per million (ppm), well above the limiting grade of 130 ppm for mining. of rare earths in coal. The heavy rare earths were more enriched in the run-of-mine sample and the light rare earths were more dominant in the high ash and mineral content waste coal sample. Additionally, the coal scrap from the tailings dump provides what is described as an economically viable rare earth secondary resource, as it does not require mining.

Although the focus of Wits’ research team was on the coal samples from Waterberg, coal remains in South Africa’s Mpumalanga coal province have the potential to add considerable volume to any positive development outcome.

Due to the rapid depletion of traditional rare-earth mineral deposits, however, governments and research communities around the world are investigating alternative or non-traditional sources of the minerals, including coal ash, acid mine drainage, and other wastes. mining – materials that are basically available in South Africa.

The rare earths required for high-demand products such as batteries and solar panels constitute a group of 17 elements with exotic names, and the variety of solid waste byproducts that contain rare earth elements are now being highlighted globally. According to a report by the Harvard Review, the demand for rare earth elements is projected to increase six-fold by 2040. As the gap between global demand and supply widens, the search for alternative rare earth resources becomes increasingly more important and increases the opportunity for South Africa to play a role in rare earth mining, and Reuters reported this week that Sweden, South Africa and Australia are at the forefront of the push to turn piles of waste and mining by-products into rare earths vital to the green energy revolution.

Australia’s Rmit University estimates that there are 16.2 million tonnes of untapped rare earths in 325 mineral sands deposits worldwide, while the US’s Idaho National Laboratory calculates that 100,000 tonnes of rare earths each year end up in waste from the production of phosphoric acid only. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

