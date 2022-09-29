Home Business South-east cohesion – Il Sole 24 ORE
South-east cohesion – Il Sole 24 ORE

South-east cohesion – Il Sole 24 ORE

This e-book is a look through thematic in-depth studies on the cohesion policies of the European Union in Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Greece, Romania and Slovenia, the six countries of south-eastern Europe that are members of the EU. Data, analysis and interviews that help to better understand the level of east-west integration in our continent.

The other volumes published as part of the Work For Future project, co-financed by the European Union and produced by Il Sole 24 Ore in collaboration with Osservatorio Balcani e Transacaucaso and Issifra Cnr are

EUROPEAN FUNDS, THE ITALY-EU AGREEMENT

EU, THE CHALLENGE OF COHESION

READ THE EBOOK

