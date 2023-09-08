Home » South Florida Tenants Facing Increasing Rent Prices
South Florida Tenants Facing Increasing Rent Prices

South Florida tenants are facing increasing rental costs, and it appears that this trend will continue for the foreseeable future. According to a recent rental analysis reported in The Sun Sentinel, Florida has one of the highest rental premiums in the entire United States.

The Waller, Weeks, and Johnson Rental Index, which tracks market trends in major U.S. metropolitan areas, reveals that the median rent in Miami is $2,817. However, the average rental price should be $2,578, resulting in a rental premium of approximately 9.3%. This data is provided by researchers from Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast University, and the University of Alabama.

Furthermore, the rental index compares what tenants are currently paying to long-term trends and suggests that rent in the Miami and South Florida region is over $200 higher than it should be. Disturbingly, the outlook does not offer much relief in the short term. Ken H. Johnson, a real estate economist at the FAU College of Business, predicts that rental prices will continue to rise by 3% to 5% annually for the next few years. As a result, more people may need to resort to living together to afford the increasing costs.

South Carolina’s Charleston holds the highest rental premium in the United States at 10.7%. Miami follows in fourth place, with Knoxville (Tennessee) and New York leading the way at 10.3% and 9.8%, respectively. While Miami’s population growth is slowing down, Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, and St. Lucie counties are expected to experience significant increases in population. This prompts experts to suggest that real estate developers will follow the population growth, leading to housing and rental demands in these areas.

Despite the discouraging news, there is some glimmer of hope. The expert believes that rent increases will start to slow down eventually, and there will come a time when renting in the Miami metro area will be more affordable. However, this optimistic outcome is expected to occur much later.

Overall, South Florida tenants are facing the burden of high rental costs, and the situation is projected to persist in the coming years. This issue creates challenges for individuals and families as they search for affordable housing options in the region.

