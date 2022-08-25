Home Business South Korea: central bank raises rates by 25 basis points to fight inflation
Business

South Korea: central bank raises rates by 25 basis points to fight inflation

by admin

South Korea’s central bank is back in rate action, but with a less aggressive squeeze. The Asian central bank announced that it had raised its main reference rates (7-day repo rate) by 25 basis points, from 2.25% to 2.5%. Monetary tightening is in line with expectations. In the July meeting, the rise was equal to 50 basis points, while today the Bank of Korea opted for “a less aggressive battle against inflation”.

See also  In Davos, the “Voice Gems - Messages of Hope” exhibition which transforms voices into precious stone sculptures

You may also like

Eni aims to increase investments in Libya to...

Novartis wants to market its Sandoz generics division

The province’s expansion of consumption, promotion of services,...

Official announcement!Apple’s autumn conference is scheduled for September...

The exchange rate of RMB against the US...

Refined oil prices “five consecutive declines” truck drivers:...

The Rainbow New Energy GEM IPO will raise...

Shut down constantly, the meter will also go!It...

The official announcement of the iPhone 14 conference!Apple...

[Opportunity Discovery]Beijing Sub-Center issued the Metaverse Three-Year Action...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy