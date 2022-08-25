South Korea’s central bank is back in rate action, but with a less aggressive squeeze. The Asian central bank announced that it had raised its main reference rates (7-day repo rate) by 25 basis points, from 2.25% to 2.5%. Monetary tightening is in line with expectations. In the July meeting, the rise was equal to 50 basis points, while today the Bank of Korea opted for “a less aggressive battle against inflation”.