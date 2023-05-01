Home » South Korea, “hungry” boy eats Cattelan’s banana
by admin
He was hungry because he hadn’t had breakfast and so a student (moreover of art….), in Seoul, he broke off a banana that was one of Maurizio Cattelan’s installations in the museum and ate it. The banana was taped to a wall at the Leeum Museum of Art in the South Korean capital, as part of an exhibition by Cattelan.

The young man first peeled it off, then deprived it of the peel and slowly ate it. Then, evidently satisfied, the young man, Noh Huyn-soo, taped the peel back to the wall and left undisturbed.

The entire skit was filmed by a friend of Noh’s who then uploaded it to YouTube. Al ‘Korea Herald’, the young man explained that his was a gesture of “rebellion” against the “rebellious” art of Cattelan. “There may be rebellion against rebellion.” “Damaging a work of art could be considered a work of art itself, I thought that would be interesting … Wasn’t it just stuck there to be eaten?”

Deadpan Cattelan, the sculptor and performance artist, showed no sign of concern. “It’s absolutely not a problem”, commented from New York. The museum has announced that it has already restored the banana and that in the installation – called ‘Comedian’ – the banana is changed every two or three days.

