Financial Net Auto News on September 16, according to Sina Technology, data released by South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed that South Korea’s auto exports in August, driven by increased demand for environmentally friendly vehicles, including electric vehicles, A year-on-year increase of 35.9%.

According to data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of Korea, South Korea exported 168,155 vehicles in August, with an export value of US$4.12 billion, the highest in August since the sector had export data.

South Korea’s auto export volume and value rose sharply in August year-on-year, thanks to strong demand for environmentally friendly vehicles.

Data from South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy shows that in August, 40,215 environmentally friendly vehicles were exported, a year-on-year increase of 47%; the export value was US$1.22 billion, a year-on-year increase of 45.7%.

Judging from the published data, environmentally friendly vehicles, including electric vehicles, have accounted for an important proportion of South Korea’s exports, accounting for 29.6% of the export value in August.