South Korea’s GDP contracts for the first time in more than two years, worse than expected

In the fourth quarter of 2022, South Korea’s GDP contracted for the first time in more than two years.

Gross domestic product fell 0.4% on a quarterly basis, the Bank of Korea reported, worse than the 0.3% drop expected by economists polled by Reuters.

The drop in exports, which capitulated on a quarterly basis by 5.8%, had an impact on the contraction.

On an annual basis, Korea’s GDP rose in the last quarter of 2022 by 1.4%, slower than the estimated +1.5% and expanding at the pace of 3.1% in the previous quarter.

For the full year 2022, GDP rose 2.6% year-on-year, compared to +4.1% in 2021.

However, the Seoul stock exchange reported a positive trend, with the Kospi advancing at around 7 am Italian time by around 0.70%, rising for the fourth consecutive session, while the Korean won fluctuated at 1,232.13 against the US dollar.

