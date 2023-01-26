In the fourth quarter of 2022, South Korea’s GDP contracted for the first time in more than two years.

Gross domestic product fell 0.4% on a quarterly basis, the Bank of Korea reported, worse than the 0.3% drop expected by economists polled by Reuters.

The drop in exports, which capitulated on a quarterly basis by 5.8%, had an impact on the contraction.

On an annual basis, Korea’s GDP rose in the last quarter of 2022 by 1.4%, slower than the estimated +1.5% and expanding at the pace of 3.1% in the previous quarter.

For the full year 2022, GDP rose 2.6% year-on-year, compared to +4.1% in 2021.

However, the Seoul stock exchange reported a positive trend, with the Kospi advancing at around 7 am Italian time by around 0.70%, rising for the fourth consecutive session, while the Korean won fluctuated at 1,232.13 against the US dollar.