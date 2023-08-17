Southeastern Grocers Shareholders Approve Sale to German Chain Aldi

Southeastern Grocers (SEG), the company that owns Winn-Dixie supermarkets and other retail chains in the United States, has been approved for sale to German chain Aldi. The announcement, made on Wednesday, did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

Aldi, headquartered in Batavia, Illinois, simultaneously confirmed the acquisition, which is expected to be finalized in early 2024 pending regulatory approval. Jason Hart, the CEO of Aldi, stated that the transaction aligns with their long-term growth strategy in the US, including plans to open 120 new stores across the country this year, bringing the total to over 2,400 stores by the end of the year.

According to the statement, SEG, based in Jacksonville, Florida, will sell approximately 400 supermarkets in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi to Aldi. The majority of these supermarkets, about 75%, are located in the southern states.

As part of the deal, Aldi will also acquire Harveys Supermarkets, another retail chain owned by Southeastern Grocers that does not have any locations in Florida.

Aldi initially plans to retain the brand names of Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarkets. However, they will evaluate each chain individually and may eventually transfer some locations to their own brand.

Aldi’s expansion into the Southeastern US market will enable residents to save on their grocery bills, according to Jason Hart. Anthony Hucker, the CEO of Southeastern Grocers, stated that both companies are committed to providing value to customers and have similar operating visions.

In addition, Southeastern Grocers announced its intention to sell four pharmacies and 28 Fresco y Más grocery stores, primarily located in South Florida and catering to the Hispanic consumer, to Fresco Retail Group LLC. This transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.

Overall, this acquisition by Aldi marks a significant development in the grocery retail sector, as it expands the company’s presence in the United States and introduces potential changes to popular supermarket brands in the Southeastern region.

