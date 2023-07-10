Southern Africa: Luanda together with Kinshasa and Lusaka to increase mineral exports

Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia have agreed to expand mineral exports and promote regional economic integration through the Lobito Corridor.

The three countries agreed in the Angolan city of Lobito to make optimal use of the Lobito Corridor to facilitate the export of minerals from the mineral-rich Greater Katanga region of the DRC and the Copperbelt province of Zambia.

The Atlantic port of Lobito, together with the Benguela Railway, forms the Lobito Corridor, which extends more than 1,300 km deep into the continent, making it the fastest export route for copper, cobalt and other minerals from Zambia, the DRC and beyond.

As reported by the local media, the three countries have agreed to transfer the concession of railway services and support logistics of the Lobito Corridor to the Lobito Atlantic Railway, the company that will take care of the operation, management and maintenance of the railway infrastructure for corridor goods transportation.

The Lobito Corridor consists of a set of railway, port, airport and road infrastructures that connect the coastal city of Lobito to the Democratic Republic of Zambia and which could play an important role not only for the economic growth of their respective countries, but also for the regional economic integration.

Angolan President Joao Lourenco said the corridor would boost intra-African exports, while lauding the implementation of commitments made under the Southern African Development Community and African Continental Free Trade Area.

“The full operation of this corridor will ultimately allow the opening of mines in Zambia and the DRC, as well as the access and circulation of production factors essential for the mining and agricultural industry”, said the Congolese president for his part Felix Tshisekedi.

Before the agreement, Angola also announced on Monday the creation of a fiber optic link with the DRC and Zambia. [Redazione InfoAfrica]

