Southern California Edison Customers Can Upgrade Appliances through Energy Savings Assistance Program at Low or No Cost

Title: Southern California Edison Customers May Qualify for Energy Savings Assistance Program

Subtitle: Upgrade Your Appliances at Low or No Cost

Los Angeles, California – Southern California Edison Company (SCE) customers may be eligible for the Energy Savings Assistance program, which offers the opportunity to purchase appliances at low cost or even for free. This program aims to provide eligible customers with state-of-the-art, energy-efficient appliances, helping them reduce their energy consumption and lower their bills.

The Energy Savings Assistance program takes into account the annual income and residential location of the applicants. It offers an extensive list of appliances that can be upgraded, including washing machines, refrigerators, water heaters, air conditioners, and home lights, among others. By replacing outdated appliances with more energy-efficient alternatives, SCE customers can not only save energy but also reduce their monthly utility expenses.

To be eligible for the Energy Savings Assistance program, customers must own or rent a home served by SCE on a residential meter and have an active account with SCE. Additionally, they must meet the replacement or installation requirements for each service and fall within the annual income limits set by the program. More information can be found on SCE’s official website at sce.com/esap.

Don’t miss the opportunity to upgrade your appliances at a low or no cost. Take advantage of the Energy Savings Assistance program offered by Southern California Edison Company. Start saving energy and money today!

In other news, Los Angeles County Recreation – Aquatics offers a variety of parks with showers, picnic areas, sports fields, recreational areas, and even a food program for residents to enjoy during the summer season. The parks, located across various cities in the county, provide shower facilities and green spaces for people of all ages to cool off and have fun amidst the hot weather.

Among the parks mentioned are Atlantic Avenue Park, San Angelo Park, Earvin “Magic” Johnson Recreation Area, City Terrace Park, Dalton Park, Stephen Sorensen Park, Los Robles Park, Allen J. Martin Park, Adventure Park, Alondra Park, Sunshine Park, Carolyn Rosas Park, Rimgrove Park, Valleydale Park, Washington Ave Park, Pathfinder Community Regional Park, Amelia Mayberry Park, and Pearblossom County Park. Each park offers different amenities, such as swimming pools, sports fields, picnic areas, and nutrition centers.

Make the most of the summer season by visiting these parks and enjoying the various recreational activities they have to offer. Stay active and cool in the parks provided by Los Angeles County Recreation – Aquatics.

